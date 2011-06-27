Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

JTM , 09/07/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

PROS: Engine, Handling, Front Passenger/Driver Room, Technology, Road Holding, and Ride Comfort. CONS: Fuel Economy, Curb Weight, Rear Passenger Room, Visibility, Noise (from Panoramic Window). 2016 Cadillac SRX was heavily discounted during the month of August 2016 and I decided to purchase one. Here are my thoughts after the first 500 miles. The car is pretty nimble for an SUV, actually 0 to 60 in about 7.5 seconds. Brakes feel very spongy, therefore, one needs to press the brake pedal harder than normal for the car to stop. I presume, the car is still "breaking in" so I will monitor the braking issue and update after 3000 miles or so. The huge panoramic window is great, however, at highway speeds, it does get noisy. Have the Cadillac dealer adjust the windows to reduce the noise. Fuel economy is poor (so far). Again, I was told the engine needs to break in for max fuel efficiency. The transmission "jerks" between 1st and 2nd gear, however, this is normal. This SUV tries to balance the "sporty" aspect and the "family hauler" aspect so it does handle "sportier" when you push the vehicle. Moreover, this is ideal for a family of 4 to get around as well. If you have a larger family, Cadillac is working on another SUV between SRX/XT5 and Escalade. It is slated to be released around 2018. The SRX does have great warranty (4yr, 50K (basic) and 6 yr, 70K mi (powertrain)). Also, the first 4 years of maintenance are included with a new vehicle (oil changes, etc). The tires are Michelin Latitude and they ride pretty well. The ride comfort, in general terms, is excellent and the suspension soaks road bumps/imperfections pretty well. I have not had a chance to ride in the snow yet. I will update with the snow performance at a later time. The CUE system is mediocre and some folks may find the small lag time in response from the system frustrating. If on highway, use care when operating CUE as you may need to take your eyes off the road to adjust settings on the CUE system. Music/Entertainment options include: CD, MP3/HDD, XM, Radio. My unit did come with the Navigation/Bose 10 speaker set up. I did not have the Driver Assistance Package so cannot comment​ on it. Reliability: one has to keep in mind that the SRX is at the end of its life, therefore, unlike the XT5, one is buying a proven car which has most of its "kinks" worked out. For example, in 2010, GM decided to use the 2.8 Turbo and the 3.0L V6 on the SRX. The Turbo did not sell well and there was reports of engine trouble since people were using "regular" gas to power the Turbo engine (which is a big no-no in the automotive industry, NEVER use Regular gas in a Turbo engine, no matter what the manual says). The 3.0 V6 was underpowered to move the heavy SRX and was also discontinued. Then GM decided to use their corporate 3.6L V6 and that was the best match for a heavy SUV such as the SRX. Hence, you are getting a proven vehicle in the SRX. The XT5 is on its first year in 2017 and I, for one, do not feel comfortable being the guinea pig for GM's new vehicle line, especially, when I am shelling out 40K + on a new XT5. The SRX seems like a solid choice in the Cadillac lineup as far as reliability is concerned. Now, there are sensors everywhere on this vehicle. So, expect some kind of sensor failure at some point during ownership, however, the engine/transmission combo is a "proven" for this vehicle. By the way, use "regular" gas for the 3.6L V6 engine. Cadillac has been trying hard to "remake" their image. They have moved their HQ from Detroit to New York and has taken on the "Dare Greatly" motto in an effort to set themselves apart from the rest of GM's vehicle lineup. With this in mind, I found the dealership experience to be very pleasant. All I had to do was show up and agree on a price. The sales team did the rest of the work including, calling my insurance to transfer the policy from my trade-in vehicle to the SRX. They did a lot of "leg work" to have me out of the showroom in about 1 to 2 hours. They did offer food and beverages for the Cadillac customers and was very polite and pleasant to deal with. Currently, the Lexus leads the pack in dealership experience, but Cadillac is not too far behind.