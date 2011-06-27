Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
Outstanding Value for the $$
This is the fourth Cadillac I have purchased. I traded in my 2014 XTS because I needed AWD in the climate I live in now. I compared the Audi A6 to the Cadillac CTS. While the A6 had a little more interior room, the CTS has more standard features for less money. Stay away from the turbo 4. It is noisy, unrefined and weak. The 3.0 V6 is quick and smoooooth. The ride and handling is decidedly sporty. Part of this is due to the AWD system and run-flat tires. Ditch the run-flats for some all season radials and a "donut" spare. Tire noise goes away and your ride will be much smoother. Even still, it rides smoother than the A6. I LOVE throwing this car through the curves. Confident precise steering keeps the tires planted, well balanced, thanks to the 50/50 weight distribution. Inside, quality materials abound: a standard feature on all the Cadillacs I've owned. Seats are comfortable for extended periods of time. Front leg room abounds (I'm 6'4) although rear legroom is less than my larger XTS. Touch sensitive controls work great, but are great as a finger-print capturing device. I HIGHLY reccomend you purchase a CTS. The few gripes I have are outweighed by the quality, handling, smoothness and satisfying luxury experience that comes from owning this car. This CTS is the best balance of luxury, sportiness, and value for the $$ of any Cadillac I have owned. If possible, purchase a low mileage CPO. You will save tons of $$ for the same experience as a new model.
Little Beas
Car is a joy to dive. It is fully loaded Bose Stereo Nav system Triple Black good Gas Mileage
