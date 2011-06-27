Used 1991 Buick Reatta Consumer Reviews
Buick Reatta 89 Coupe
Everything worked when I got the car, and there have been only minor glitches. Rides very quietly but handles well. Sound quality of upscale cassette deck and radio w touch screen great. Touch controls are simple and fun to operate. Gas mileage quickly improved after first month of real driving, to where 28 highway, 19 city is common, and on 87 octane. GM 3800 engine more than adequate on light car. Build quality and paint are fantastic as it was practically a hand made car. About the only thing I fault on this car is that the brakes seem a little weak, and they have been inspected bled etc.
A keeper
I purchased this vehicle in the spring of 2000. At the time it had 110,000 miles on it. It ran and drove as great as it looked. However, being an avid automotive DYI nut, I replaced all shocks/struts, breaks, H2O hoses, water pump, and tune-up items. I have enjoyed over 5,000 trouble free miles since and expect many 10ths of thousand more. Interior space is very generous and the trunk will hold more then enough luggages for any trip planed. This car is truly a well kept secret. I time its true spot in Buick history will be recognized. If you are fortunate enough to purchase one of these hand crafted Buicks, be prepared for a lot of attention from strangers young and old, male and female.
The Modern Classic
This is my second Reatta. The first was an 89 coupe purchased with 40000 miles on it. It now has 200000 on it and is still ready for cross country touring. The 91 convertible has been trouble free and driven every day for nearly 100000 miles. The only critism is that the motors that operate the headlamps tend to wear at about 100000 miles and are expensive to replace. Both cars still generate "neat car" comments from young and old. Repairs and maintenence are no different nor any more costly than any other GM car. They do however seem to be less frequent. If my garage was big enough I might try to find another one and start a real collection!!!
