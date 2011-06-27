  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Park Avenue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,130
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,130
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,130
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,130
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,130
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,130
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,130
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Length206.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Curb weight3788 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Shale
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles