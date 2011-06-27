Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
Update of last review
14 months later, and now with 250,000 miles on this beast, it has still performed without a flutter from the engine or tranny. I can't believe this car still consistently delivers such solid performance at about 22 - 24 MPG. In the last year, I had to replace the two front axles at about 230K, the lower control arms at about 240K, and the master electrical control, but what can you expect with this kind of mileage? She still turns over every day, looks great, and the interior, except for the cheap door skin pins, has held up well. Too bad they stopped making them, or I would now consider buying a 2010 when I give this one to my son in the fall for his high school commute.
What a car for the money!
I bought this car in 2017 with 80,000 miles and although it was 17 years old it hasn’t a scratch on it and it looks almost brand new. The drivers seat does not have a single scratch or tare on it. The previous owner took extremely good care of this vehicle and preformed regular maintenance religiously. It just goes to show if you respect your vehicle and really take good care of it the. It can last more then 20 years and look like it just came out of the factory. I paid $2,000 and have spent about $150 more flushing the dex-cool so now the coolant looks brand new. It took me about a week using the hose and adding cleaner/ flush to the system. I can not stress the importance of having clean coolant. The crud that builds up after 20 years will destroy the engine, even with regular coolant changes. After some new plugs and wires the vehicle is ready to last another 20 years. It is better to do preventative maintenance then to do repairs. What a jewel this car is.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
16 year old beast
You probably couldn't find a 2001 Buick LeSabre for sale anywhere that's been maintained as well as mine for 151,000 miles. The reason being is because so many things have been done to it to keep it running, and in decent shape. Those of you who own one are familiar with the LeSabre problems. I have replaced the upper and lower intake manifold gaskets, upper plenum, valve cover gaskets, oil pan gasket, transmission pan gasket, the window motors and regulators, fuel filler pipe, front lower control arms, CV axles, inner tie rods and tie rod ends, struts and shocks, water pump, fuel pump, alternator, radiator, AC compressor. and a host of minor things to numerous to mention. Hood pistons, sensors, brakes and rotors front and rear, tire's, so many things. All in all it's in perfect shape, but only because of all that's been done to it. You can imagine the cost of keeping this beast running if you had to take it to a garage for the work. I do my own wrenching and all the part's are from EBAY, except tires. That's a huge saving believe me. Much more than several thousand dollars. If you can't do this work it's probably not worth keeping the vehicle. It's probably no better than any other vehicle it competes with and may even have more problems than some of them do. You hear about how great the 3800 engine is, but consider everything that has to be replaced around it, and on it, to keep the car on the road. That said I think I'll squeeze some more miles out of it, and replace more things as needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2001 LeSabre Custom
I purchased my 01 Custom 3 years ago with 100K miles on it. I now have over 165K miles on the car. In that time I have replaced 2 fuel injectors, 1 door seal, a fuel gauge sending unit, and a transmission seal. Total costs for these repairs was under 1K. This is in addition to regular maintenance. I can say unequivocally that this is the best buy in a car that I have ever purchased. I gave 5K for it and today the car yields 23 mpg back and forth to work and 28 to 30 on trips. The 3.8 V6 is bulletproof. Oil usage is 1 qt per 4K miles with 7K interval changes. Dependable, low repair costs, and low cost of ownership. What more could a consumer want?
Never Again
Bought this well-maintained car used with low mileage. We had good luck with Camrys but wanted to go US. Nice ride, comfortable with lots of power. That's about the only good thing I can think of to say. We can't use any light switches as they've all broken - keep them set to run automatically and hope we don't need to change a setting-both buttons broke off. The gas gauge doesn't work. Over last two years, all four window motors have broken, the two in the back are wedged closed to save the $400 (EACH) to repair them. Whey do we need to open those windows? The fan motor broke in the hottest summer ever, saving to get that fixed. Our 1999 Camry has needed gas and oil since we got it in 2005.
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 2001 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave