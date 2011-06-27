  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 1996 BMW Z3
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Z3
5(73%)4(23%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a review
See all Z3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,866 - $6,331
Used Z3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

96 z3

robert strauss, 09/27/2016
1.9 2dr Convertible
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

purchased used around 2000. fun to drive, handles great and mpg close to 30 hwy. some things to look for if buying. 1 interior door pulls/handles have a tendency to come off (very poor design IMO) replacements very expensive 2 check seams on top and around window, if you can't see them they aren't there. meaning a replacement also expensive. 3 top WILL leak but most convertibles do LOL 4 my clear coat first clouded then flaked off. 5 know a good mechanic, not because it breaks frequently, but so you don't get gouged if it does

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Value

Steve D, 09/07/2010
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

After having a Porsche Boxter (loved it), I tried a Mazda Miata and was disappointed. When the opportunity to purchase the Z3 came along I grabbed it. It has been a wonderful car and predictably reliable. The rear alignment has been problematic but besides that a great car.

Report Abuse

Fun, fun, fun

Doug G., 01/18/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The four cylinder Z3's may not have the oomph of the later six cylinder models, but it is fast enough to get one a speeding ticket! On the other hand, I believe the handling is lighter and better balanced without the extra weight of the six cylinder in the front. The four cylinder wants premium gas, but gas mileage is great! And, yes, people do stop and ask about the car or look as we drive by. The BMW dealers are expensive for service and/or repairs. But dropping the top on a sunny day and cruising the back roads makes it worth while!

Report Abuse

No put down

Manny munoz, 04/15/2016
1.9 2dr Convertible
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

Owning a 1996 for many years, I can't say one bad thing about it. When you buy a car , do your research. Don't buy, then find fault. Edmunds is the place to start and end in my opinion. Honest chatter only. This car, after becoming a sports car fan back in 1966, is a keeper. Owned jaguar 140 1957, porsche 911, spitfire triumph, etc. This car is the true top down , smooth going country backroad car. So was the jag. Ha. I am over six foot, 250 pounds and this can rail the corners, Safely. Retired, there are plenty of sites that can save you money. Many miles later and still Loving it ! The door pull broke, super glue fix, perfect! Replaced window switch, very cheap and easy. Still running like a top! Close to 170,000 miles no burning oil. I change it now just once a year. Use synthetic. If you want a reasonably priced Sports car I personally wouldn't look for any other than a Z3. The 1.9 engine will now burn rubber , yet it will keep the cornering interesting. A true country back roads car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing 2 Seat Convertible

Z3 Man , 12/09/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had my Z for about a month now and have had nothing but pure joy. Styling is amazing. So sleek and smooth. No doubt it has aged perfectly and will continue to age much better than the the Z4. People will ask what year it it is and I tell them to guess. Their average guess is 2002 lol. Lots of people complain about performance, but luckily mine came with a supercharger made specifically for the 96' Z3 and boosted the power to 225hp. Yup that's right horsepower more than the 6 cylinder. Handling is perfect, you can go around a curve at 50 miles an hour when it suggests 35 with ease and comfort. All in all a great car that will age perfectly and last forever.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Z3s for sale

Related Used 1996 BMW Z3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles