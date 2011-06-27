Used 1996 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews
96 z3
purchased used around 2000. fun to drive, handles great and mpg close to 30 hwy. some things to look for if buying. 1 interior door pulls/handles have a tendency to come off (very poor design IMO) replacements very expensive 2 check seams on top and around window, if you can't see them they aren't there. meaning a replacement also expensive. 3 top WILL leak but most convertibles do LOL 4 my clear coat first clouded then flaked off. 5 know a good mechanic, not because it breaks frequently, but so you don't get gouged if it does
Great Value
After having a Porsche Boxter (loved it), I tried a Mazda Miata and was disappointed. When the opportunity to purchase the Z3 came along I grabbed it. It has been a wonderful car and predictably reliable. The rear alignment has been problematic but besides that a great car.
Fun, fun, fun
The four cylinder Z3's may not have the oomph of the later six cylinder models, but it is fast enough to get one a speeding ticket! On the other hand, I believe the handling is lighter and better balanced without the extra weight of the six cylinder in the front. The four cylinder wants premium gas, but gas mileage is great! And, yes, people do stop and ask about the car or look as we drive by. The BMW dealers are expensive for service and/or repairs. But dropping the top on a sunny day and cruising the back roads makes it worth while!
No put down
Owning a 1996 for many years, I can't say one bad thing about it. When you buy a car , do your research. Don't buy, then find fault. Edmunds is the place to start and end in my opinion. Honest chatter only. This car, after becoming a sports car fan back in 1966, is a keeper. Owned jaguar 140 1957, porsche 911, spitfire triumph, etc. This car is the true top down , smooth going country backroad car. So was the jag. Ha. I am over six foot, 250 pounds and this can rail the corners, Safely. Retired, there are plenty of sites that can save you money. Many miles later and still Loving it ! The door pull broke, super glue fix, perfect! Replaced window switch, very cheap and easy. Still running like a top! Close to 170,000 miles no burning oil. I change it now just once a year. Use synthetic. If you want a reasonably priced Sports car I personally wouldn't look for any other than a Z3. The 1.9 engine will now burn rubber , yet it will keep the cornering interesting. A true country back roads car!
Amazing 2 Seat Convertible
I've had my Z for about a month now and have had nothing but pure joy. Styling is amazing. So sleek and smooth. No doubt it has aged perfectly and will continue to age much better than the the Z4. People will ask what year it it is and I tell them to guess. Their average guess is 2002 lol. Lots of people complain about performance, but luckily mine came with a supercharger made specifically for the 96' Z3 and boosted the power to 225hp. Yup that's right horsepower more than the 6 cylinder. Handling is perfect, you can go around a curve at 50 miles an hour when it suggests 35 with ease and comfort. All in all a great car that will age perfectly and last forever.
