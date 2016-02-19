Used 1996 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me
1996 BMW Z3 1.985,824 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,494
Toyota of Vero Beach - Vero Beach / Florida
PRICED FOR QUICK SALE! Odometer is 13579 miles below market average!Silver 1996 BMW Z3 Base RWD 1.9L I4*Please visit us at www.verobeachtoyota.com for more details about our low prices. While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Dealer price plus Tax, tag, registration fees, any finance charges. Prices are valid on day of publication only and may require dealer arranged financing and/or a valid trade in. Offers cannot be combined with other offers.Dealer is not responsible for missing equipment or features.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 BMW Z3 1.9.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH7329TLB74953
Stock: 18690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 8,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
1997 BMW Z3 1.9i---Jet Black w/ Beige Leather---8k ORIGINAL MILES---5 speed Manual Transmission---Black soft top---When we purchased the car it still had its original tires on it---If you are wanting a super low mile, original Z3 this car is it...Original MSRP $31145---Call Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW Z3 1.9.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH7328VLE04632
Stock: 3048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 64,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,488
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
THIS BEAUTIFUL BMW Z3 HAS BEEN SOLD! THANK YOU DOUG AND RONDA FROM BROOKSVILLE! Super clean well kept low mileage (64k) Special Order Atlanta Blue 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 ltr. with an automatic transmission. Pampered with only 64k miles. This Z3 runs and performs like a brand new car no kidding smooth quiet and powerful. Mechanical inspection is invited. Power windows locks mirrors cruise control fog lights perfect clear head lights no fog or haze power seats leather interior Pioneer AM FM CD USB AUX Audio. Super clean under the hood no engine check lights runs superb. Perfect wheels no rash new Continental Extreme Contact tires too. No rust clean title. Only 8488.00!Call to schedule a test drive. 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW Z3 1.9.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH7323VLB84980
Stock: J1149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,800 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
THIS BMW Z3 ROADSTER HAS BEEN SOLD! THANK YOU DAN FROM BONITA SPRINGS!Super clean well kept low mileage Special Order Dark Green 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 ltr. with a 5 speed manual with ice cold A/C! Only 88k original miles! This Z3 runs and performs like a brand new car no kidding smooth quiet and powerful. Mechanical inspection is invited. New perfect Tan canvas soft top power windows locks mirrors cruise control fog lights perfect clear head lights and factory fog lights no fog or haze power seats leather interior AM FM Cassette Audio with a factory 6 disc changer in the trunk. Super clean under the hood no engine check lights runs superb. Perfect wheels no rash nice tires too. No rust clean title. Only 5988.00!This is the one you need to test drive! Call to schedule one today! 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW Z3 1.9.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH7325VLB84558
Stock: J1135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1997 BMW Z3 2.899,699 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,963
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
1997 BMW Z3 2.8 Convertible Alpine White RWD Clean CARFAX. 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed control, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at 517-456-6555 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Clinton, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 BMW Z3 2.8.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCJ3323VLC02472
Stock: 20N683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- used
1998 BMW Z3 2.8Not ProvidedNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This BMW 3 Series also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW Z3 2.8.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCJ3335WLC14813
Stock: WLC14813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- used
1998 BMW Z3 1.9114,552 milesNo accidents, 12 Owners, Lease
$5,900
Bill Macdonald Ford - Saint Clair / Michigan
For special internet pricing on this vehicle or more information contact Tori Flavell at torif@billmacdonaldford.com or call 810 329 6601 Ext 226
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 12 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW Z3 1.9.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH7332WLE08556
Stock: 2950B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- used
1999 BMW Z3 2.376,420 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Black 1999 BMW Z3 2.3 RWD 5-Speed Manual 2.5L I6 Clean CARFAX, 2D Convertible.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today!At Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW Z3 2.3.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH933XXLF80427
Stock: HXF80427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2000 BMW Z3 2.3102,563 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,999
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
M PACKAGE 5 SPEED! CONVERTIBLE TOP ALLOY WHEELS DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY AND FUN TO DRIVE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW Z3 2.3.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCH9342YLF83395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,468 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2001 BMW Z3 3.0i M Clean CARFAX. 2D Convertible 3.0L I6 DOHC SMPI RWD Non Smoker, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, 3.0L I6 DOHC SMPI, Cylinder Count: 6, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Classic Extended Leather Upholstery, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Top, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wood Trim. M 20013.0i 5-Speed BMW Z3 Atlanta Blue MetallicWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBACN53471LJ58245
Stock: 338508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- used
2001 BMW Z3 2.5i58,032 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,990
Dreyer & Reinbold MINI - Indianapolis / Indiana
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Blue 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC Z3 2.5i, 2D Convertible, 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, RWD, Blue, Beige w/Leather Upholstery. Odometer is 22241 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBACN33451LM00986
Stock: MA3729A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 64,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***CLASSY LOW MILEAGE DAKAR YELLOW 3.0i ROADSTER..........................................LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER TOP, STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AM/FM CD PLAYER, DUAL POWER SEATS, M STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, 17 INCH STAGGERED, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 64K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBACN53431LL46762
Stock: MAX18610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,997
Ken Garff Nissan Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
Ken Garff Nissan of Salt Lake City is proud to offer this charming 2001 BMW Z3. 3.0i RWDKen Garff Nissan Downtown continues to change in order to serve you better! We have brought together over 100 years of managment experience to provide you with an incredible Sales and Service experience! Car buying should be fun and exciting, and at Ken Garff Nissan Downtown we strive to do just that! Check us out and see we mean it when we say Ken Garff Nissan Backs U Up!Recent Arrival! 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBACN53451LJ57854
Stock: 1NU0482A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- used
2002 BMW Z3 3.0i60,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2002 BMW Z3---Topaz Blue w/Walnut leather interior---5 Speed---M Sport Package---Heated Seats---Harmon Karmon Sound System---Chrome interior/exterior trim---Limited Slip Differential---Panoramic Glass Roof---Give us a call at (314)-752-3800 to schedule a viewing/test drive---Pics to be uploaded soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW Z3 3.0i with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCK73492LJ16095
Stock: 2818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2016
- used
2002 BMW Z3 2.5i211,223 miles
$4,900
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW Z3 2.5i with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4USCN33472LK51379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
