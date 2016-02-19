Used 1996 BMW Z3 for Sale Near Me

15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Z3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  • 1996 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1996 BMW Z3 1.9

    85,824 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,494

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    8,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    64,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,488

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 1.9

    88,800 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 1997 BMW Z3 2.8
    used

    1997 BMW Z3 2.8

    99,699 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,963

    Details
  • 1998 BMW Z3 2.8
    used

    1998 BMW Z3 2.8

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 1998 BMW Z3 1.9
    used

    1998 BMW Z3 1.9

    114,552 miles
    No accidents, 12 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW Z3 2.3
    used

    1999 BMW Z3 2.3

    76,420 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2000 BMW Z3 2.3
    used

    2000 BMW Z3 2.3

    102,563 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    64,468 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i in Light Blue
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 2.5i

    58,032 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i in Yellow
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    64,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW Z3 3.0i
    used

    2001 BMW Z3 3.0i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2002 BMW Z3 3.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 BMW Z3 3.0i

    60,400 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW Z3 2.5i in Black
    used

    2002 BMW Z3 2.5i

    211,223 miles

    $4,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z3 searches:

Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 1996 BMW Z3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z3

Read recent reviews for the BMW Z3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.726 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (4%)
96 z3
robert strauss,09/27/2016
1.9 2dr Convertible
purchased used around 2000. fun to drive, handles great and mpg close to 30 hwy. some things to look for if buying. 1 interior door pulls/handles have a tendency to come off (very poor design IMO) replacements very expensive 2 check seams on top and around window, if you can't see them they aren't there. meaning a replacement also expensive. 3 top WILL leak but most convertibles do LOL 4 my clear coat first clouded then flaked off. 5 know a good mechanic, not because it breaks frequently, but so you don't get gouged if it does
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
Z3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to