Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Hot 4 door hatch
I wanted a car to replace my Audi S7, and this was just the ticket. Test drove Mustang 5.0, Lexus GS-f , Lexus IS-f, Mercedes C-400, and Audi 4 and S4. BMW 435 xi Grand Coupe with M package won on several points. Versatility of hatchback, styling, included no cost maintenance, ride/performance balance, and value. Audi maintenance is very expensive, Mustang 5.0 is unrefined, and Lexus handling is like a marsh mellow, The BMW is very quick and I have been averaging 28mpg on the highway at speeds of 75-80mph. The one major weakness in the vehicle is the horrible run-flat tires, with no option for a spare in the trunk. I will be changing to Michelin Pilot super sports soon, however puncture sealant kit must be purchased to compensate for lack of a spare." I" drive takes time to get used to, but once mastered works well. Hands free phone calls are very clear and crisp.
4-Series X-Drive Gran Coupe has it all
Purchased the car 14 mos. ago. I have owned 10 BMW's over the last 25 yrs. This car is classic BMW. It's a driver's car and performs flawlessly in that regard. BMW has figured out how to maintain performance while increasing gas mileage. I actually observe 34-35 mpg hwy while traveling at speeds in excess of 70mph. City driving gives me 23-25 mpg. The car has utility as well. Both rear seats recline to form a mini SUV if you will. It's great! Now for my only criticism: At 6ft 200 lbs, I'm not a slight individual. The driver's door opening is restricted in order to attain the coupe-ish look, making it difficult for ingress and egress. I brush my head 90% of the time getting in and out. Once inside.... no problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best in Class
There really is no direct exact competitor for this car because of the hatch. Also not as common as the 3, A4, C, Lexus etc, also the starting price is high as no economy versions so that also will limit the volume. The car is less the 185 inches but looks longer than the C series, and 3 series a good thing and sleek which none of the other entry luxury cars do. Really this for me is an obvious top choice and there is one large negative... No vented or cooled seats? All the competitors have this as an option and I assume many that drive this will wear a shirt and tie and summer time begs for the option! That is my one negative for this car! My favorite version is the Luxury with the 18 inch wheels and Silver or White and light interior. Test drove this and will be my next vehicle after my C class lease is up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Choose your favorite songs and never hear them
This is my 9th Bimmer (7 3 series; 1 5 series) and I am astonished at how identical the interior is compared to every other version but that is a good thing. I actually like the i-drive--its intuitive once you figure out the basis menu structure. The 20 way seats are quite possible the most comfortable seat I have ever sat on--in or out of a car. I don't like that you can't have the 20 way seats w/o the active seat cooling. The stopping distance is not as good as my last 335ix but still better than most. The Run as Flat (not sure why they use the "as"?) are the ruin of every car of this type plus the tire were supposed to be staggered but they said they ran out of the wider ones for the rear; I am almost 50 but I still want fat back tires. Like all Bimmers the HP is underrated--but who complains about that. It is a little lower than the 3 or 5, much lower than the 5 GT but it looks stunning. I have never had people admire my car--this is just different enough--diff enough that the 2018 Audi A7 is its twin but the Bimmer pulls-it-off a bit better but better engine choices in the Audi (but the prices don't compare. As to my title, I have songs/artists saved on the satellite radio which will flash "favorite song" on the top of the LED screen--not an audible gong or on the heads-up-display (which w/the navigation is 100% awesome) where it would be perfect except you can only save 20? considering the price of memory that makes no sense at all. There is also a real lack of places to store things and the one place on the lowest left of the driver's side dash is great unless you forget to close and get in as it does not break it just whacks your shin. Engine is BMW perfect except a few grand to Dinan and you may be able to life the car into orbit. Only gripe--typical BMW outgassing solvents/oils onto inside windshield. There are "m" badges all over but its not an "m"--great steering wheel though. The trunk/hatch is a godsend to those of us who have had sedans for so long they forgot that a hatchback makes life easy (though I still can't figure-out how to use my foot to open--worked 2x and no idea why). I think the new 340 drives a bit better but the 435 feel more--adult. Problem is that the car is happiest at about 70-90 mph---and I will not drive in "Comfort" mode--I want suspension that feels like falling down a flight of stairs but I am a minority. As far a looks--nothing to saw except "wow." (it would be really WOW if it had fatter tires. I may--may decide to buyout the lease and do a full Dinan package--which would make it an AWD monster--which just looks like a nice car. If you have a lead foot the 428 now 430 is a better choice as its almost as fast and does not get 22 mpg (my driving--not the car--I have gotten virtually the same mpg in every Bimmer). As I said, barring the conflict between the crap (but $350 each) Run as Flats and spring travel I think it needs some upgrading for my taste but its reasonable from Dinan and does not void the Warranty. Okay, I could go on all day as I love these cars but to afford one I need to work. I would buy again--but have the suspension upgraded on day one (don't get the "M" adjustable suspension--it is horrific). I would spend the money on the M Brakes. Oh, and those who deride the heads-up-display, try it-its addicting.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Stylish/Elegant
Runs good, rides good, looks good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series Gran Coupe
Related Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2019 X4
- 2020 BMW X5
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- BMW i8 2020
- 2021 3 Series
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- BMW 5 Series 2019