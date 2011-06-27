2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Almost perfect
Sporty. Handles like a dream. Base engine is enough power for us, spec say top speed is 130+. Don’t doubt it. Point an shoot. Interior is beautiful and upscale. Well made. Voice recognition is unusually good and spot on. Bit “sporty” over bumps. Good ride, but not cushy. Safety tech is wonderful and straight forward. As advertised. Other technology is good, but esoteric. Big learning curve. Need to read all the manuals and videos to feel comfortable with the infotainment, even for nerd types. Definitely not intuitive to the non-german mind. GPS map is crazy complicated graphic, too much detail. Hard to read at a glance. Not usable. Rather use Apple Car Play instead. Opt for the self parking feature for $200. It’s a bargain, especially parking in tight garages. Lively and lovely pocket-rocket. Would definitely recommend as a fun little runabout.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best BMW I’ve owned
If you want a fun car to drive, the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe is the one to get. You’ll find yourself looking for excuses to drive it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
