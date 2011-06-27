  1. Home
Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.4/343.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
160-watt audio outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
leather/clothyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Goodwood Green
  • Monaco Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Elusive Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Ghillies Green
  • AM Titanium Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Oyster Silver
  • California Sage
  • Toro Red
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
Interior Colors
  • Moon Shadow, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Shark Blue, leather
  • Arctic Blue, leather
  • Bison Brown, leather
  • Red Fox, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Absynthe Green, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Caspian Blue, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Quail Grey, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Black Cherry, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
P275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
