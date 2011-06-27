Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Consumer Reviews
62 Yrs old - SPYDER is my name!
SPYDER, 07/15/2019
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is the most engaging car I have ever driven...every time I get into this supercar, a smile comes on my face!! If you love twisty, tight corner back roads...this car never disappoints!! I drive with many other drivers of different makes...on these back roads...and they are wishing to drive an Alfa Romeo 4C instead...First, They cannot keep up, secondly...the handling of the 4C is with it's extremely wide footprint...is noticeably unmatched by their vehicles! They definitely know what an Italian Supercar is all about!! I realized at 62 yrs old...life is short...I am having a blast before it is my time to go!!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Supercar?
Timmnk, 03/11/2020
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Not sure I would call it that...but its a fine auto.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 4C
Related Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons