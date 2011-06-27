  1. Home
Used 1992 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Integra
4.9
40 reviews
Gods chariot

Mugen13, 04/24/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car shakes a lot causing body panels to rattle, but thats probably due to the 3 frontal accidents and the one rear end accident. We had to change the oil pump at 85k miles and the transmission is starting to slip. BUt this is due to lack of needed transmission fluid. OEM speakers sound pretty good.

Definition of reliable

Kane, 12/08/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used with 260,000 km's on it, drove it for 2 years and all I had to do was change the oil and put gas in it. Amazingly reliable car. This thing will run forEVER. Handles great, got 27-32 mpg no matter how hard I drove it. A/C stopped working but that was no big deal.

Fun Car

DA9, 10/27/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This was my second car, my first Acura. The build quality is great on the car. I bought it from a dealership with only 55,000 miles in 2004. Great reliability as long as you keep up with regular maintenence schedule. Unfortunately mine wasn't so I am playing catch up; although it has never left me stranded. Lots of mods available and classic Honda looks.

1992 Integra GS-R

johnsonm, 01/28/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new, and haven't found anything that can replace it yet. Fun to drive, excellent reliability, still stylish looks.

Sure has been fun!

Aunt B, 09/20/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 92 Acura Integra LS in 1994 with 54,000 miles on it - Now 10 years later we have over 352,000 miles...and its still going strong. Yes, the engine is not as great as it once was and neither is the paint job, but I drive 166 miles everyday over the last two years and it's been one reliable vehicle. Being a female of average size, the car is very comfortable to drive. Plenty of get up a go (have a manual). Yes, I've spent some money repairing the car (Timing belt, Ac, Radiator, etc...) - however, it has served me well and has been better for me than another car payment. I do recommend synthetic oil for a long wearing engine!

