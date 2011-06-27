Used 2006 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
Never again
I have had this car for 5 years and it has 104k miles. First off, tires. This thing eats them. The best we've done is 20k miles, the worst was 10k. I've put 6 sets on it, and we have them rotated and realigned every 4k miles. Brakes. These have been replaced 4 times so far. Other replacements include the nav (twice), alternator, motor mounts, suspension (entire thing) and several "fixes" to the top. The car is driven on regular public roads and we go slow over speed bumps. The seats have twice now decided to move backwards on their own while I was getting stuff out of the back seat. On both occasions I was stuck and had to have help to get out.
Tire issues are a problem
Told first set of tires were just bad tires and replaced at 20 k miles due to excessive cupping. Within 10 k miles back tires cupping again dealer monitored and replaced back tires only after stating they fixed the issue. Volvo would not replace front tires. Told tires on front had at least 20k miles at least on them with plenty of wear left. 3 months after replacing the back, cupping noise back. Dealer stated they did in fact hear and see cupping starting again. Did alignment and asked me to bring back for check in 5k miles. Waited 3k miles 2 months and was just told back tires are fine, no cupping which is discrepancy from 3 months ago and told front tires need replaced. Incredible
Suspension and tire woes
Wonderful to look at, and fun to drive, but a disaster on tire wear. Dealer states that suspension is designed for high speed driving, so tire wear will be an issue. Originals wore out at 14000, and this set will be about the same. Dealer suggests going with H rated tires for better wear, but they aren't authorized to put them on. I'm thinking a trade is in the near future. Hate to do it, because I love the car, but $1000 + for tires every 14000 miles is no good. Local tire dealer says the suspension system (camber) is not adjustable, so Im stuck. Beware and watch for tire cupping.
A Convertible For Adults
If top-down driving inspires you but safety, build quality and seating for 4 motivate you, then this is your convertible. A head-turner with the top up or down, the converting process is guaranteed to stop traffic. Actual adults can fit in the rear seat, and if you drive like an adult (i.e. - don't need to prove your manhood by speeding, snaking through traffic or excessive horsepower) the C70 will keep you smiling for years to come.
Service Problems
This car is beautiful to look at but is at the dealership more often than at home. Leaks, stereo speaker rattles, and in three times for airbag indicators coming on. Add to that the tires wearing out completely after less than 10k miles with no assistance from volvo and I'm not a happy camper. Tires cost $1200 to replace at under 10k miles.
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2006 Volvo C70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020