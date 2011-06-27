Used 1996 Volvo 850 Consumer Reviews

great performer overall jsrobinow , 06/13/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful We have owned this car since new, now in the family 16 years. Has been very reliable comfortable and versatile. Manual gear box makes it fun to drive. Station wagon configuration makes as useful as any large SUV with vastly better gas mileage and nicer road handling. Odometer gear failed and I replaced the gear with an e bay source that included instructions on installation. ABS module failed and internet lead me to a place to buy a rebuilt one and installed it myself. These are two classic weak spots of this car that are easily fixed by the owner. Fuel pump did fail and was replaced. We now have 181K on odometer. Still running well. This model supports the legendary Volvo value Report Abuse

1996 Volvo 850 Station Wagon with 5 speed manual mec12 , 11/13/2014 4dr Wagon 9 of 9 people found this review helpful As of 11/30/2019 car has 228,500 miles of city stop and go miles. Overall car has been reliable. Since I am 5'10", the excellent headroom and speed control has made long distance driving a joy. I use semi synthetic 10W-30 motor oil to reduce or minimize oil consumption. No oil leaks. Car has original engine, original transmission. Would not hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. Plan on keeping the car until a minimum of 300,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car!! josh63 , 11/05/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 2 months ago. It had about 144,500 miles on it when I got it. I just hit 150,000 today! I have to say the one downfall of this vehicle is the gas mileage I average 26mpgs. I willl say in the short time that I have owned this car I have been pleased, I commute about 1.5 hours to and from school so its holding up to about 150 miles a day, which is very good for a car of its age. The interior is very comfortable, and very well designed, my driver seat heater quit working, that is the only downfall I have seen on the inside. The car also handles very well in the rain, I hate to say it but I almost enjoy driving in the rain now!! When this one dies I WILL have another one!

What a sleeper DIC_CAMARILLO , 01/21/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We have a 850R wagon with automatic. When I put my 850 in sport mode, the computer lets the engine rev and the turbo give more boost. I don't want to admit it, but this little red wagon will beat my 2003 Porsche Boxster. The turbo power keeps pushing and the engine is a tiny 2.3l inline 5. I laugh as I pull away from cars - those Mustang GT's don't have great takeoff. The suede/leather seats are very comfortable and the heat is nice. Of course the safety aspect is tops for Volvo. Handling is good. Brakes are solid. Reliability is good for a European car. We've had the odo, radiator, ash tray, mass airflow sensor go out. The rear view mirror shook loose and was put back on.