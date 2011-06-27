Used 1990 Volvo 740 GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Shell White
  • White
  • Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand Beige
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Dark Blue
