The Best Diesel Trucks in 2024

If you're buying a pickup truck and towing and hauling are your main priorities, a diesel engine is a worthwhile option. These engines provide lots of low-end torque, giving them the power to pull huge loads with ease. Diesel engines are also surprisingly efficient compared to similarly sized gasoline engines, often surpassing them in terms of fuel economy.

Diesel engines might not be as common in the automotive landscape as they once were, but with pickup trucks — especially heavy-duty models — diesel power is a viable choice. Here are the best ones you can buy new today.