Skip to main content
The Best Diesel Trucks in 2024

The Best Diesel Trucks in 2024

Get your torque-tastic haulers here

  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

If you're buying a pickup truck and towing and hauling are your main priorities, a diesel engine is a worthwhile option. These engines provide lots of low-end torque, giving them the power to pull huge loads with ease. Diesel engines are also surprisingly efficient compared to similarly sized gasoline engines, often surpassing them in terms of fuel economy.

Diesel engines might not be as common in the automotive landscape as they once were, but with pickup trucks — especially heavy-duty models — diesel power is a viable choice. Here are the best ones you can buy new today.

Ford F-Series Super Duty

As far as heavy-duty trucks are concerned, they don't get much better than the Ford F-Series Super Duty. The F-250, F-350 and F-450 are available with a monster diesel engine: a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8, which is offered with either 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque or 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Get an F-450 with the higher-output diesel engine and this truck can tow 30,000 pounds with a conventional trailering setup or up to 40,000 pounds via a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch. Need to move a house in one shot? The F-Series Super Duty's diesel engine has you covered.

Ram HD

Ram's heavy-duty pickups, the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500, are some of the most luxurious, but they certainly don't skimp on performance. A 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six engine is available with two output levels: 370 hp and 850 lb-ft or 420 hp and 1,075 lb-ft. Unfortunately, the Ram can't tow as much as the F-Series, with the company quoting a max trailering spec of 37,090 pounds. But that's still more than most people will ever need. The Ram will absolutely get the job done.

GMC Sierra HD

Unlike Ford and Ram, if you want the GMC Sierra HD with a diesel engine, you're stuck with one option: a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 making 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. Those specs aren't anything to complain about, mind you, and they allow the Sierra 3500HD to tow up to 36,000 pounds, which is mighty impressive. The Sierra HD is also available in GMC's fancy-pants Denali grade, making it a seriously luxurious pickup for folks who aren't about all work and no play. It's also better-looking than its Chevrolet-branded sibling, for what it's worth.

Chevy Silverado HD

The Chevy Silverado HD is effectively a copycat of its GMC Sierra twin, just one that lacks the GMC's good looks. A Duramax 6.6-liter V8 diesel engine offers 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque, allowing this truck to pull as much as 22,500 pounds through a conventional trailering arrangement, or 36,000 pounds if you go the fifth-wheel/gooseneck route.

GMC Sierra 1500

Ford and Ram used to offer smaller diesel engines for their non-heavy-duty trucks, but those days are gone. If you want diesel power without having to get a larger-than-life pickup, General Motors has you covered with a 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six. In the Sierra pickup — once again our top pick because it's better-looking and nicer inside — this engine offers 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. It's also the most efficient of the Sierra's engines by a country mile, with the EPA rating this truck at 25 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive or 24 mpg combined with four-wheel drive. That definitely bests the 20 mpg combined rating of GMC's puny 2.7-liter turbo inline-four option.

Chevy Silverado 1500

The specs are the same for the Chevy Silverado 1500 with its 3.0-liter Duramax diesel inline-six: 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, though this truck is EPA-estimated to offer as much as 26 mpg combined with two-wheel drive. Diesel power is a boon for towing, too, with the inline-six-equipped Silverado rated to pull as much as 13,300 pounds and handle as much as 1,970 pounds of payload. Not bad at all.

Used truck choices

While there are plenty of good choices for new diesel trucks, there are a lot of late-model options on the used market that might make sense too. The Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 half-ton trucks were available with diesel engines as recently as a few years ago, as were the last-generation Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups, offering a more fuel-efficient take on a smaller pickup package.

Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

LATEST TRUCK REVIEWS & RATINGS