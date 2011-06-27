Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Thank god for toyota
When looking for a small truck very few options existed. I owned a Toyota Tacoma before a few years ago, and checked out Chevy Dodge, Ford, Nissan. Besides hefty price tags, low resale values, bare bones options for $25,000 or less, no other truck compared to Tacoma. I was further surprised at the addition of the 4 cylinder with double cab offered this year. The truck is awesome, decent power, great ride and surprisingly quiet. To me their is no competition out their to compete with the Tacoma.
Great Truck
Love my truck, have had for 9,000 miles and I get 23 on highway and 18 in the city. Great off road. When towing a T@b trailer 1900 lbs need to down shift when going up Alaska mountains. If much heavier trailer I would suggest the V6. Pulls the T@b up mountains 65mph.
First time Toyota owner
This is my first Toyota vehicle. I have owned Ford pick-up trucks for the last 15 years but my 2007 Sport-Trac was falling apart so I decided to try something else. I researched the Frontier and the Tacoma and test drove both. I went with the 2011 Tacoma PreRunner SR5 V6 Access Cab, and I'm glad I did. The Tacoma is definitely more fun to drive than any truck I previously owned. My first 2 weeks I put 1000 miles on the truck. I can't stop driving it! The interior feels "plush" like a car and it handles very refined for city or highway driving but over the hill-country here in Texas you know it's a truck because you can feel it pull it's way up the hills very easily.
meets needs
I just bought it a week ago. So it has relatively few miles. But I drove it after a freezing rain and snow. The limited slip differential made a huge difference from a Ford Ranger and Chevy S-10 we had before (all 2WD). The seat is firm enough and offered good support. Maybe because of my size, the right outside mirror creates a huge blind spot at intersections. So short drivers beware.
Longtime Ford driver now in a Tacoma 4x4
First, I'll say I've driven Fords most my life and some imports. I tried the mini-SUV route and had a Ford Escape for 7 mos. I was in need of a truck, but not a full-size. The F150's are very nice and a natural choice for me but the Tacoma really has fit my needs. The build, detail and quality of this truck is very nice and very solid. I have the Off-Road pkg in Super White and it turns heads and gets lots of comments. I can see why Toyota has run most the other midsize/compact trucks out to pasture - I had a Ranger as my last truck and the Tacoma makes hit look completely out of date.
