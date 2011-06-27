Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Thank god for toyota mark150 , 11/18/2010 38 of 39 people found this review helpful When looking for a small truck very few options existed. I owned a Toyota Tacoma before a few years ago, and checked out Chevy Dodge, Ford, Nissan. Besides hefty price tags, low resale values, bare bones options for $25,000 or less, no other truck compared to Tacoma. I was further surprised at the addition of the 4 cylinder with double cab offered this year. The truck is awesome, decent power, great ride and surprisingly quiet. To me their is no competition out their to compete with the Tacoma. Report Abuse

Great Truck sigjuliussen , 08/05/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Love my truck, have had for 9,000 miles and I get 23 on highway and 18 in the city. Great off road. When towing a T@b trailer 1900 lbs need to down shift when going up Alaska mountains. If much heavier trailer I would suggest the V6. Pulls the T@b up mountains 65mph. Report Abuse

First time Toyota owner RRamirez , 09/12/2010 23 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my first Toyota vehicle. I have owned Ford pick-up trucks for the last 15 years but my 2007 Sport-Trac was falling apart so I decided to try something else. I researched the Frontier and the Tacoma and test drove both. I went with the 2011 Tacoma PreRunner SR5 V6 Access Cab, and I'm glad I did. The Tacoma is definitely more fun to drive than any truck I previously owned. My first 2 weeks I put 1000 miles on the truck. I can't stop driving it! The interior feels "plush" like a car and it handles very refined for city or highway driving but over the hill-country here in Texas you know it's a truck because you can feel it pull it's way up the hills very easily. Report Abuse

meets needs smalltown , 12/17/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I just bought it a week ago. So it has relatively few miles. But I drove it after a freezing rain and snow. The limited slip differential made a huge difference from a Ford Ranger and Chevy S-10 we had before (all 2WD). The seat is firm enough and offered good support. Maybe because of my size, the right outside mirror creates a huge blind spot at intersections. So short drivers beware. Report Abuse