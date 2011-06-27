Used 2001 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
Babe Magnet
I am amazed by the reviews on here, some honestly just make me laugh, I run full synthetic, and run 3k mile oil change runs, never had an issue with sludge. My interior takes a beating (not by kids, but snowboards, mountain bikes, and drunken friends) I have replaced the brakes twice in the front, the rears i believe are original, pads in NYC cost me 35 bucks a wheel to replace. rotors are 50 bucks each. The seats are super comfortable, and the ride is better then my friends 99 deville. The seats could be uncomfortable if you are huge, but then just pull the back seats out and roll yourself in.
After 14 years it was time to go
I bought this van used, it was mashed, someone backed over the front of it with a truck and crushed the front end, which i ended up having to replace with junk yard parts.. The van had 37K miles on it when i purchased it and i only paid 4k for it with a clean title. I ended up spending a little less than 2k in parts and put it back together. It never had a single dealership take care of it, which i look for in used toyota's, because the dealerships are terrible when it comes to repairs, i have never seen a single toyota dealership actually fix an issue. Once back together the van was painted with a rattle can one color, the paint was never it's high point, but it was a low mile van, got decent MPG at 20 average, and had enough space to fit people, and stuff in it to move around. It had a great quality feeling interior, something the new ones still don't have. It didn't have the power doors, which is better since they never broke, and everything always worked. I recently sold the van with 397K miles on it.. It suffered from rust in the front rack, and it needed to be replaced, and some welding done, i purchased a used rack and it went with the van, i would have fixed it myself but, at this point in mileage i couldn't justify the work time to fix the issue. But, it ran/runs great, the next owner bought it for 2k and will replace the rack in it.. Never dropped a drip of oil, never burned anything, and if not for the rack i would have made a coast to coast trip with it tomorrow, without any concern it would have broken down. Unfortunately though, toyota's new cars lack the same solid feel, and quality.. so the day's of me driving a newer toyota are over.. Oh well it was nice while it lasted..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Boring Van
Drove it to 240,000 miles with no problems. Great quality reliable ride. But about as boring as can be and had a smaller interior then most other mini vans. Overall positive thoughts about the 01 Sienna.
Toyota Sienna - Excellent mini van
Drives like a car. Purchased for its reliability and safety rating. I wanted something safe for passengers (children in the car.) It has lived up to all expectations in terms of comfort, performance and reliability. We are on the highways a lot here - no complaints about acceleration. Excellent turning radius. After five years, still like the way it looks, inside and out.
So Far So Good
Have had several minor problems, but nothing major. On hot summer days, the door locks stick, and you can't enter or exit through that door. Locks were replaced by dealer twice in 2002. Also had problems with seat belt jamming in retraction mechanism. I have heard about the engine sludge problem, so we have changed the oil on time every time without fail. Haven't had any problems with the engine yet (so far, so good). Overall, it has been an excellent vehicle. The ride is extremely comfortable, and there is enough room to be comfortable, even loaded with bags on vacation (although there are only 4 of us). Might be too small for a family of 5 or 6.
Sponsored cars related to the Sienna
Related Used 2001 Toyota Sienna info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback