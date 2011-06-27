Used 2000 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews

A BEST BUY if ever there was one h37338 , 05/03/2011 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I've owned literally hundreds of vehicles. I've owned this the longest; purchased with 70k, now have 175k. This has proven to be one of the most comfortable and versatile vehicles I have ever owned and one of the most reliable. It has NEVER let me down. NEVER!!! I don't know if I'll ever be able to part with it because it does everything I ask of it whether hauling people or 25 bags of mulch, or towing a boat. Kids are now grown and my wife says I should sell. I can't bring myself to do so. It really is family... Report Abuse

its worth it to buy this van izar , 03/07/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I just bought the 2000 toyota sienna 3.0 ce, the car is well kept and mechanically maintained by the previous owner. It has 155k miles on it and the interior & exterior are still in good conditions. The price I got was cheap too about $3,500. I choose this van because of the big space inside & because of its brand. toyota van will just move on the road without any trouble. The spare part are cheap & easy to get & there are so many mechanic that can handle this car too. I would suggest to people to but this car. Don't really trust on the negative review about this vehicle, because if you realized, there are many Sienna out there still move strong on the road.. Report Abuse

2000 Toyota Sienna carperson2 , 05/28/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful We got this van new in the year 2000. Right now the cars has 213,000 miles on it, no problems, only oil change and timing belt. We've used this car in all kinds of conditions, in snow, dirt, and heavy rain. This van has never let us down. We are looking forward to buy a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Thank you Toyota for a reliable mini-van. Report Abuse

This is the best minivan around. M. Karp , 10/12/2016 XLE 4dr Minivan 16 of 16 people found this review helpful At 340,000 miles, the time has now come to retire my sienna. I bought this well-maintained example just under a year ago to use for my courier business. In a little under a year I have put over a hundred ten thousand miles on the van. In that time all I've done is a couple of brake jobs, a set of tires, an alternator, and a battery. Not even a tune-up. It still gets 23 MPG or better and does everything I needed to do. The original engine now Burns about a quart of oil every twelve hundred miles or so, the power steering fluid is leaking badly from the rack and pinion, and it's going to need a catalytic converter to pass emissions. This is the reason for the retirement. As it is right now it still runs, shifts, turns, and stops very well. If you're looking for an inexpensive family hauler or something for Courier work, this is about the most reliable older van you can find. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse