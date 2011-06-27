Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

This vehicle saved my family's life! Lowe , 01/14/2016 SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 59 of 59 people found this review helpful We were driving home from a ski vacation in Whistler, BC when a group of young snowboarders going too fast, lost control of their truck and crossed the center line, hitting us head on at over 50 miles per hour. We rolled and all 6 airbags deployed. It was a 2008 Sequoia... And it saved our lives! Yes, we already thought it was the best vehicle we had ever owned because it was comfortable, powerful, looked great and we could even fit a twin matters in the back for road trips. It wasn't a until I pulled my precious children from this crushed vehicle that I thanked God that I made the choice to buy it. I've since been told there are no know fatalities in the Sequoia.. I don't know if that's a fact or not... But I know for sure that we are not fatalities because of our Sequoia. Honestly, I didn't know it had a built-in roll bar or 6 airbags or such a good safety rating before this crash. I just knew it was comfortable, could tow the boat and fit the kids and all their friends. Now I know... And want everyone else to know too. Just thought I would share this if your are considering buying a Sequoia. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love our Sequoia! Sequoia Rocks , 09/03/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful So, let me start by saying we have a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, with 130,000 miles. We have NEVER had any issues with it and it drives like the day we drove it off the new car lot. Since then, we've had 3 girls and grown to a family of 5 and needed something new. So, we made a mistake. We bought a Acura MDX. Sold it. Bought a Cadillac Escalade. Sold it. Finally came back to our first love Toyota and found the Sequoia used with 44k. In short, this thing is now a member of the family. Yes, Toyota hit a rough spot, but they are still Toyota. They will recover and the 2008 Toyota Sequoia has exceeded ALL expectations. Not enough time to list all the things we love. Find one used, buy it.

Great & powerful SUV fortyniner66 , 02/23/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I love this SUV .Have had 3 4runners, Acura mdx among many other vehicles. Last year We sold our dodge mega cab 2500 diesel and bought a crv. Last year we bought a boat and with several vehicles in our family already with kids driving we decided a used Tahoe or Yukon might be a option. We checked out the older sequoias however the power & towing stats on the 08 sequoia were impressive. We found a used sr5 with nearly all the options we wanted and fell in love with the car. Dream to drive..be realistic about the mileage ..it is what you would expect with the size and power..if mileage is your hang up you will want to pass. If you want power,space reliability and pure fun then give it a shot!

Second Sequoia Steve , 01/06/2016 SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great vehicle. This is second one for us. We buy them with 60-70k miles. As long as they are local trade ins with clean car fax and documented service history I have no qualms about driving them to 200k miles and expect few repairs. Fuel economy is only downside,