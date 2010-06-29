The Blind Spot Monitor Saga - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: The Blind-Spot Monitor Saga

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2016 Toyota Prius was in limbo for most of February due to our blind-spot monitoring malfunction ordeal. It traveled from Edmunds HQ to nearby Santa Monica Toyota for service and diagnosis, then to Eli's Collision Repair, also nearby, and finally to a second Eli's location for a more thorough inspection.

That amounted to a whole lot of local city driving and some short freeway trips.

Roll With It, Baby. What's Been Going On ...

The timeline:

• Prius gets hit while parked at the supermarket. Triggers "blind-spot monitor system malfunction" warning.

• We take it to Toyota service department to get the blind-spot monitoring system (BSMS from this point on) fixed. Won't address the BSMS due to existing (minor) damage on the body. Toyota recommends having a body shop inspect the Prius first.

•The local body shop could not find anything wrong with the Prius. It recommends returning to Toyota, informing the dealer of the body shop's findings and asking Toyota to recalibrate the BSMS.

•We reach out to several contacts to research possible cost and time of repairs.

• We take the Prius back to the dealer and the calibration fails. Cost: $465.

• The dealer inspects the Prius and finds a damaged sensor, sensor mount and wire harness clip. Cost of the sensor: $1,000.

• The dealer refers us to a body shop for a repair quote.

• We personally inspect the vehicle and confirm the Toyota tech's evaluation.

• We take it to the body shop for a repair quote:

• Estimate 1 (BSMS only): $2,384

• Estimate 2 (BSMS and new rear bumper): $4,339

Read on to see how our saga has developed.

The Finer Things. Details, Details ...

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Our long-term Prius alerts us nonstop to a "blind-spot monitor system malfunction," and we're ready to take a bat to the instrument panel just to get rid of it.

In our November update, Senior Copy Editor Caroline Pardilla and I went into some detail regarding the malfunctioning blind-spot monitor and the steps we took (up until that point) to try to remedy it. That three-week ordeal barely scratched the surface.

An exchange with commenter "kirkhilles1" on the Edmunds website spurred our investigative tendencies, so we talked with industry contacts ranging from body shops to techs and parts guys working at dealerships.

The mission was to gather data and information regarding the blind-spot monitoring system such as sensor costs, the number of repairs these systems go through yearly (if it's a common thing), sensor sensitivity and calibration costs.

The answers I received included:

• Sensor cost: It depends. Internal cost for the Prius BSMS sensor was around $800, and the consumer cost would be around $1,000. A basic backup sonar sensor could run between $50-$200 (customer cost), and some could cost even more depending on their integration and complexity.

• Number of repairs: Repairs to BSMS are usually lumped together with the insurance claims. If you're hit in the rear quarter panel, where the BSMS is, then repairs to that are included with everything else. However, it adds complication to the body shop process since the vehicle has to go to a specialized location (typically a dealer) to have the BSMS array calibrated once everything is installed.

There has been an uptick in people leaving their vehicles damaged as-is since the repair cost is higher than it used to be. Before, you could just Bondo and paint. Now, not so much. Interesting fact: In vehicles such as the Prius, a thin layer of paint is applied to the rear bumper so it won't interfere with the BSMS. That means a couple of things. One, it's easier to damage/scrape off paint and, two, you have to use Bondo and paint sparingly so you won't throw off the sensitivity of the BSMS when repairing a vehicle.

• Sensor sensitivity and durability: While all sensors are finicky up the wazoo, durability depends on the supplier and manufacturer of the sensor. If a sensor is off by a millimeter or, in some cases, a degree, it won't calibrate correctly. It also depends on the quality of the sensor. If it's a basic one, the sensitivity is somewhat equal to that of pricier ones, but it can't withstand as much damage as a more advanced (read: more expensive) one.

• Calibration cost: Depends on the system and who's doing it. It starts at $450 and takes roughly three hours to do. Cost and time go upward from there.

After speaking with a tech from another Toyota dealership, he expressed the same concern as Toyota Santa Monica regarding the damage and why the dealer didn't attempt to fix it in the first place. Since there was obvious damage, the dealer prefers that the customer have it inspected by a body shop to check for extensive damage to the sensor.

With our due diligence done there, we figured it best to head back to Toyota Santa Monica to see if it could calibrate the system since the body shop indicated no significant damage. We presented everything the body shop sent us — photos, email and its recommendation — to Toyota Santa Monica, at which point it took the car from us and set out to calibrate the BSMS. It said the process would take time, at least a few hours, and that the calibration attempt would cost $465.

Louie from Toyota Santa Monica called later to tell us the calibration had failed and that the sensor was likely damaged. We authorized him to install a new sensor and reattempt the calibration.

At that point, the dealer offered up an interesting tidbit: During the calibration process, the tech noticed quite a bit of damage to the area where the BSMS was malfunctioning, stating that the sensor bracket, which is welded to the frame, was damaged and out of alignment.

Keep in mind that this simple scuff happened while the Prius was parked in a supermarket lot. The impact couldn't have been fast or hard enough given the circumstances or we would've seen more visible damage. Or so we thought.

We began to wonder if the dealer was trying to fleece us, so we asked the tech to take photos for our team to review and consider. Toyota Santa Monica deserves credit here: We asked a lot from the team, and it was excellent in its service and upfront with all details.

To our eyes, the photos didn't really reveal anything. They were similar to the photos we received from the body shop. Admittedly, we were frustrated with this entire thing, so we asked if we could come down and take our own photos of both the damaged area and the undamaged side as a point of comparison. The dealer agreed to it.

Service adviser Louie and the tech met us, and even though they'd already installed the bumper, the tech took apart the specified areas so we could get a good look at the damaged area.

Our eyes were opened when we had a look at the undamaged side. We looked back and forth at photos of both sides, and it was clear that the bracket on the damaged side was misaligned, possibly by 2 or 3 millimeters.

Louie recommended a body shop, but we couldn't take care of the matter right then and decided to reach out later. The tech reinstalled the bumper and parked the Prius in the lot, and we went back to HQ to decide how to move forward.

Back at EdQuarters, we reviewed the photos and discussed our options, which basically amounted to making an insurance claim or paying out of pocket. Either way, we needed to get it resolved. So we reached out to Eli's Collision Repair and asked for a claims estimator to be sent to the dealer. Two days later, we got the estimate, which to our surprise contained just basic bumper damage estimates and cost to repaint.

We talked it over with our rep at Eli's. To summarize the conversation: Unless the bumper was already removed, the folks at Eli's can't remove anything until their shop technicians had it at their facility to conduct a thorough breakdown and inspection. That's Eli's policy.

Annoyed yet? We were. We just wanted this thing done and over with. How hard could this be?!

We picked up the Prius from the dealer, paid $165 for the original diagnostic cost, then delivered the car to Eli's remote office in Santa Monica. We chatted with Eli's reps about how complicated these issues were and how people often get caught off-guard with repair costs and time frames.

They recommended that we get a new bumper since applying Bondo would probably cause interference with the BSMS — information corroborated from one of our earlier sources. We asked for two estimates: one to repair only the BSMS and the other including the cost of a new rear bumper.

The following week, Eli's contacted us with the estimates. Ready for this?

• Estimate 1: Use the original (damaged) rear bumper and work with Toyota to replace the problematic sensor, then recalibrate the BSMS. Cost = $2,384

• Estimate 2: Replace the problematic sensor, recalibrate the BSMS, and install a new, paint-matched rear bumper. Cost = $4,339

We passed the information on to our financial decision-makers and are awaiting direction on how to proceed. We're ready to put this behind us and will update later with a conclusion.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The minimal miles that the Prius traveled in February didn't impact any of our averages.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.4

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 29,305 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

During this lengthy process, we dropped off the Prius for a regular service appointment and to address a recall campaign to reprogram the Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) System. It was in the service department for so long anyway that we thought, why not?

Logbook Highlights

Maintenance

"Geez, I didn't expect the blind-spot sensor to cost that much. It's roughly the size of an Altoids tin and it costs a grand?!" — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

"The Toyota Santa Monica guys really surprised me. They were a lot of help with this entire process." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres