Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In November, our 2016 Toyota Prius once again stayed local. But compared to October's logbook comments, editors this time were singing its praises. Josh Sadlier called it "the perfect machine for the daily grind" while Matt Jones even said he'd own one. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Prius. There was the matter of that undefeatable blind-spot monitoring malfunction notification. After a visit to a dealership and a body shop, looks like we won't be able to quit it anytime soon.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Since the Prius stuck around town for occasional errand-running and commuting, it only required one fill-up after 395 miles. And although our average lifetime mpg hasn't budged from 49.5, our November average was 0.1 mpg higher than October's. But we're still below the EPA's rating of 52 combined mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.5

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 27,593 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We've had a setback trying to get that blind-spot monitoring system fixed. The Toyota dealership where we took the Prius for service didn't want to address the issue, so we brought it to a body shop that presented us with several not-good options. Sigh. Looks like that BSM malfunction notification isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Logbook Highlights

Maintenance

"The Prius has been with us for some time. During that time, it has taken its share of scuffs, wear and tear. One of the scuffs involves the BSM (blind-spot monitoring system). So now we have this BSM malfunction notification that pops up ALL. THE. TIME.

"Since it's a safety feature, this absolutely needs to be addressed. Last month, we took the Prius to Santa Monica Toyota for routine service and to get the BSM malfunction diagnosed and hopefully fixed. The dealership took care of the service part but did not address the BSM and said that we would need to take it to a body shop for that matter.

"Since our local Toyota dealership didn't address the BSM, we had to look elsewhere to get answers. It's doubly frustrating because the service technicians didn't really give us any reasons why they didn't take care of it." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

"The BSM issue led us to Herman's Auto Body. The shop removed the rear bumper and took a look at our BSM sensor. It looks like it's in one piece with no damage. The technician did say that it's a very sensitive piece of equipment and any serious jostle could cause damage.

"Our options are:

1: Pay out of pocket. Would be quite costly since the BSM sensor unit itself is more than $1,000, not including installation and calibration.

2: Depending on the cost (versus our deductible), we could file an insurance claim.

3: See if another Toyota dealership will handle it.



"The saga continues." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Comfort

"I don't feel bad saying that the Prius isn't the first car I set my sights on when I'm selecting from our fleet. But every time I do drive the Prius, I'm surprised at just how good it is. I actually dig driving it. People like to talk about the Prius as though it's some sort of numb transportation module devoid of life or personality. I disagree. While it isn't exhilarating and doesn't make me delirious with excitement, I would be completely content owning the Prius as my sole vehicle.

"The ride is comfortable, I don't recall ever having a problem getting up to speed, and in my seating position I have great visibility. The Prius is responsive enough, and I tend to average 50 or so mpg. It's hard for me to imagine being unhappy with this as my own vehicle." — Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor



"I'm a broken record when it comes to this car, but here I go again. It's always a pleasure to hop into the Prius after a day at the office and wheel it home. This is a mindless car in the best way — you just hop in and press Start, and before you know it, your commute's over. It's like you weren't even driving.

"Having said that, the Prius is actually quite good to drive, as I've noted before. It accelerates surprisingly briskly and has responsive steering, so when you want to skip ahead a few cars, it's ready to rock. But then you pull back in and resume listening to your podcast, and everything's cool. It's close to the perfect machine for the daily grind." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

Technology

"Do you know why I have come to like the Prius so much? Because it just works. In stark contrast with my frustration and disdain over the Camry's infotainment system, the Prius is straightforward and easy. Bluetooth connects quickly once I fire up the car and works right away. No muss, no fuss." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Miscellaneous

"My wife owns the previous-generation Prius, a car that I am not a fan of. I was shocked by the differences between models and actually kind of enjoyed driving this one. In my wife's car, the brakes are difficult to modulate and can get very grabby when pressed. This model's brakes are far less grabby and much easier to modulate. They are nothing like a regular car because they're regenerative, but this is a great improvement.

"I also felt that this version was far more responsive to throttle input and actually had a decent amount of sauce to move through freeway traffic and get off the line from stoplights. My wife loved the wireless charging pad and wished she had one in her Prius. I'm not a big fan of the styling, but that's a common complaint. No model of Prius is particularly nice visually, but both my wife and I felt this one slipped out of the ugly tree and hit a few branches on the way down." — Scott Jacobs, senior manager, photo operations

"I know the B mode is meant for driving down long hills, but I also use it in rush-hour traffic. On my way home after work the other day, I was behind a driver who would speed up, hit the brakes, hang way back until there was a space several car lengths long in front of him and then repeat. But instead of mirroring his yo-yoing, I put the Prius in engine braking mode. That not only saved my sanity but prevented me from needing to use the accelerator and brakes as often." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor