Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Every time I sit down to write a monthly update for our long-term 2016 Toyota Prius, I can't help but wonder why we still have it in our fleet. Usually we hold onto a car for about a year, and we're way past that here. But then I asked our keeper of keys Mike Schmidt for some insight, and he offered, "1) It still holds its value really well, even though it's old; 2) Something about 50 mpg is still hard to wrap your head around, and the Prius does that easily." Fair points.

Even Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ron Montoya, who is currently shopping for a car for himself, has said that his experience with our long-term Prius makes him want one. And considering he's an expert car shopper, that's saying a lot.

This month the Prius continued to impress our editors. Well, except for Josh Sadlier, who shared his theory about why Prius sales are down.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With a Memorial Day weekend trip to Vegas and more editors signing it out, this month the Prius racked up 1,507 miles and consumed 30.6 gallons. Its monthly mpg was 49.3, up from last month's 47.1, but its lifetime average remained the same.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.3

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 31,621 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"The glossy-black dash panel is surprisingly unscratched for as much as we've driven the Prius. In fact, the interior looks pretty dang good for a 3-year-old car. The seats are holding up well. In comparison, the seats in our long-term Bolt look way more haggard." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"Say what you will about the aesthetics of the current Prius, but it's got a great greenhouse. It feels roomy and big inside, with lots of window space and good forward visibility." — Travis Langness, reviews editor

"Seriously, this thing has heated seats? I've driven our long-term Prius like ... at least a dozen times and I never knew it had heated seats. How could I miss such a thing? Well, the switch to turn them on is hidden underneath the center console, and I only noticed it when someone else left it on. Seems like a strange place to put it, but I guess you'd know the switch was there if you bought the car." — Travis Langness

Comfort

"The air conditioner in the Prius doesn't blow as cold as some other cars in our fleet. It wasn't a terribly hot day outside, but I had to set the temperature a few degrees colder than I'd normally set it at to feel a difference. I can't remember if this is how it always was, or if ours is starting to lose its cool." — Ron Montoya

Performance

"The Prius was pretty noisy over the deep highway grooves of the 10 (Interstate 10 for non-L.A. folks). But turn up the radio and it's fine." — Kathleen Clonts

"I engaged EV mode with the EV button while traveling on some side streets and found it disengaged at 25 mph. You can't go EV for long. According to a Toyota FAQ, 'If you're driving in an area where you need to be quiet, press the EV button to run the electric motor only. EV mode allows you to operate your vehicle as a fully electric vehicle at speeds up to about 25 mph for a limited range.'" — Kathleen Clonts

Maintenance

"The maintenance light came on during my drive back from Vegas. I wish this car would tell you what service is needed like Hondas do, but it wasn't too much of a chore to break out the owner's manual and see what items were needed. Based on our mileage (just over 31,000), we'll need the 30,000-mile service, which calls for a tire rotation, oil and filter change, and a cabin and air filter replacement, along with a battery of inspections. We'll be making an appointment ASAP." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

MPG

"This Prius continues to impress me. I took it to Las Vegas for a weekend road trip. It was quiet, comfortable and had no problems keeping up with traffic. And even though I wasn't trying to set any fuel economy records, I averaged an impressive 54.9 mpg on the drive to Vegas. The drive back took nearly twice as long, due to Memorial Day traffic. I was convinced it would wreck the fuel economy, but even still, the Prius managed to average 50.4 mpg! I want one of these cars for myself." — Ron Montoya