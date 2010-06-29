Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Even though our 2016 Toyota Prius has stayed in our fleet longer than most long-termers — by about a year and a half — some of our editors still find plenty to like about it. This month Josh thought he was the only Prius lover in editorial, but then Rex, an admitted performance fanatic, suddenly professed his love as well.

Add that Kathleen discovered a neat feature while listening to the radio and you can count March as a good month for the blue hybrid.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

No big trips for our Prius in March, so with a handful of around-town excursions, it only got one fill-up after 328 miles. But that decreased our average lifetime mpg a tiny bit, by 0.1, from February.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.3

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 29,405 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I can't believe I never stumbled upon the radio cache before, but this morning was apparently the first time I hit the right button on the touchscreen and it popped up. You can play it back manually or automatically. According to Toyota's site, 'cache radio only works for AM/FM stations and records the last 20 minutes of content of the station you are listening to. When a different station is selected and/or vehicle is turned off, the cache info is erased. Cache radio is always on and constantly recording.'" — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Miscellaneous

"Sometimes it feels like I'm the only Prius lover in these parts, but I'm fine with that. The crowd isn't always right. Look at how SUV sales keep breaking records every month, for example. Why aren't those people buying more Priuses? In fact, a friend asked me recently which Toyota I'd recommend, a Prius or a RAV4.

"I replied, 'Do you absolutely have to feel like you're sitting in a high chair while you're driving?' Because if not, the Prius is the obvious choice. It gets 50 mpg all day every day, its hatchback trunk offers SUV-like versatility, and it feels more nimble and responsive from the driver's seat. Shoot, you can even get all-wheel drive in a Prius now. For my money, it's one of the best all-around vehicles out there." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

"It has been a long minute since I've been in the Prius, and my continued love affair with its commuting greatness has not subsided. Whenever I get asked about a commuter car, I always have the Prius as one of my recommendations.

"Why? It's gas-efficient and comfortable, and ours has dynamic cruise, which helps ease the mental anguish of the commute. I honestly never thought I would ever recommend this car in my lifetime because I'm a performance fanatic, but that was before I spent two weeks in it on a long vacation. After that, I grew very fond of it." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician