Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Finally, the sun is setting on our time with the 2016 Toyota Prius. Since we're preparing to sell off this trusty long-termer soon, it spent most of June parked in the Edmunds garage, only stepping out for a short trip to Disneyland and a final maintenance appointment at the dealership.

But even though the Prius barely budged this month, it still managed to be a bit problematic. Turns out the minor fender bender that caused that pesky blind-spot monitoring issue also threw the passenger-side brake light out of whack. And if that wasn't enough, the car said the key fob battery needed to be replaced, too.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Since the Prius sat out all of June, we didn't have to gas it up once. So its fuel economy numbers from May stand.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.3

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 31,918 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

For its last hurrah, we brought the Prius to Toyota Santa Monica for a 30,000-mile service, which includes an oil/filter change, tire rotation and a full inspection. Such pampering set us back $165.52. The key fob battery also needed replacing and cost $11.

As for repairing the passenger-side brake light, no such luck. See the following comments for details.

Logbook Highlights

Maintenance

"I was heading to Disneyland to check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and had asked Mike Schmidt if I could borrow a car for the 60-plus-mile round trip. Fortunately, the Prius was available. But unfortunately, its right passenger brake light was out. So Mike said I could take the car if I went to the auto parts store to get a replacement bulb and installed it myself. No problem. But it wasn't until I was at the auto parts store when I found out that they don't actually sell a replacement bulb for the 2016 Prius. While in the store, I used my phone to search other auto parts stores, then finally spoke with the counter guy. He, too, looked it up on his computer and came to the conclusion that I'd actually have to go to the dealer to get that fixed. Boo. Not so easy a fix after all." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"The blind-spot saga never ends! Or things keep popping up that are related to it. During our maintenance drop-off at Santa Monica Toyota, we wanted them to replace the passenger rear brake light bulb for our Prius since we noticed that it wasn't functioning recently. After SMT checked out the brake light, it turns out it's not a simple bulb — it is actually a red LED cluster, which looks like a simple bulb. The real culprit behind the malfunction is the wire loom and connector that was crushed during the BSM saga. Over time, the connection loosened up so much that the wiring seems to be either disconnected or is frayed so much that it can no longer send signals to the brake light." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle test technician

"It's as if the Prius knew its time with us was coming to an end, as it threw up a bunch of issues. On top of that blind-spot monitoring problem and the broken brake light, the car let us know that the key fob battery was running low. But that was an easy fix to do while I was at the dealership. Just had to go to the parts counter where the guy quickly switched out the battery with a new one. The only thing is the dealership's service was so clunky. I had to go to the parts counter and then instead of paying right there, the parts guy directed me to the cashier window where everyone who was paying for their service or picking up their car lined up. I mean, I've been to restaurants where you can pay for your bill on an iPad. Why not have something that efficient here?" — Caroline Pardilla