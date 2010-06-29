Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Even with more than 30,000 miles on its odometer, our 2016 Toyota Prius is still holding up really well — well, apart from that persistent blind-spot monitoring notification issue. There's definitely still plenty to like about our oldest long-termer, whether we're taking it on a weekend getaway to Ojai or to the dog park.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Prius saw some action in April, traveling 690.4 miles around Southern California and swallowing 14.7 gallons of gas for an average mpg of 47.1. That's 4.6 mpg up from the March average of 42.5, but the average lifetime mpg stayed the same.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.3

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 30,096 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"Our Prius has something like 30,000 miles. I've been in earlier-generation Priuses (Prii?) with similar miles that exhibit marked degradation in ride quality from new, likely attributable to the dampers being somewhat worn.

"Not in this 2016 model, though. The ride is still well-controlled. The shocks haven't flagged noticeably yet. Still rides well (much better than its predecessor thanks to the change to an independent rear suspension)." — Jason Kavanagh, senior vehicle test engineer

• • • • • • • • ••

"It had been a while since I'd driven the Prius. I'd forgotten about how hilariously useless its sun visor is when flipped to the side. It covers only the front half of the window and doesn't extend, leaving a chasm of a gap through which the sun pours onto my face. How did Toyota miss this or think it wasn't necessary? The carmaker clearly took tall folks into account, judging by the 9 feet of headroom this thing has. So why skimp on the visor? Weird." — Jason Kavanagh

Interior

"The amount of headroom in the Prius is freakish — I'm 6-foot-1 with a disproportionately long torso, and there's gotta be 3 inches between my pate and the headliner. Pretty solid stuff." — Jason Kavanagh

"Where oh where are the seat heater controls? I wanted to know one chilly morning for the sake of my shivering passenger (my dog), but only discovered them later, hidden in front of the cellphone charging tray. Alas, Cameron wrote a whole post on this same issue way back in May 2016. As he summarized, 'Do away with [a couple of unnecessary HVAC] buttons, put the seat heater controls in their place and you're good to go. Or just throw another couple buttons in the massive blank space on the shifter panel. Or put them near the cupholders. Anywhere but where they are now.'" — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

• • • • • • • • ••

"Like Jay, I, too appreciate all the headroom in the Prius, namely the back seat where I have to sit. There aren't any air vents in the back, but the center ones on the dash up front are high enough to clear my seat cover and provide me with cool air. It's pretty comfortable and roomy in the rear for a large dog such as myself. Two paws up." — President Camacho (dog to Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor)

Technology

"The pesky blind-spot monitoring malfunction warning, which returns about 5 seconds after you dismiss it, renders the Drive Information display all but useless. One of the displays shows how you're doing mpg-wise (Toyota calls it your 'Fuel Consumption Record') but the warning makes it impossible to examine it for long." — Kathleen Clonts