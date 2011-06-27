2019 Toyota Prius Prime Consumer Reviews

Skip Horvath , 05/01/2019 Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Let's start with the worst features: Acceleration is what you'd expect from an EV hybrid, but I've found it adequate to do any merging or passing on both city roads and highways. The Toyota entertainment system is a nightmare, crashing and rebooting as if it were a Windows computer circa 2000, and the car does not support Apple CarPlay unlike other Toyota models. However, the end-around is to use your iPhone or Android apps and bluetooth for a perfectly fine interface. The third disaster feature is navigation which is just like all the other terrible navigation systems ever built into every other car. Just ignore it and use Waze or Google Maps or a Garmin. The screen is nice and big, so I find I can stick my suction-cup Garmin to it for perfect viewing rather than on the windshield. Now the good stuff: I've had my car a month, have yet to gas up, and the gas level is just slightly below "full." That's because most of my driving is under 25 miles round trip and I plug in each trip. So far I'm averaging 100 mpg. The car handles like my old Prius V or any other Prius for that matter. Cargo space is slightly reduced but I find it adequate. As of April 2019 Toyota still has plenty of $4,500 tax credits to give away, unlike many other car manufacturers who have been making EVs or EV hybrids for a while, so that allowed me to get the Advanced model for the price of the basic model (though I won't see that $4,500 until April 2020). Of the Advanced features, I like lane following, lane cross warning, blind-spot warning, near-hazard warning, and watch-out-for-that-car-you-can't-see-zooming-behind-you-as-you-are-backing-up warning. I don't use the auto parking system as I can park the car faster myself. The nicest little touch is the wireless recharger for your cell phone. I just plop my phone in the phone-shaped area and not worry about the battery level. In short, I couldn't be happier with this car unless it had a workable entertainment system that I didn't have to work around. I'm updating the review now that I've had the car half a year. All my driving locally is within 30 miles round-trip and I literally don't gas up until I have to go on a road trip. There was a 2-month period where I stayed local, put no gas in the car and the fuel level didn't do down at all. When I do hit the highway, road noise is acceptable, as is handling, but you won't mistake this Prius for a Lexus. The blind-spot warning feature is really useful on the road for those drivers that like to park in your blind spot while cruising along. I generally fill up the car when I'm at about 1/8 tank, and it costs an average of $25 to do so. For that I get about 4-1/2 hours of driving (a little over 300 miles). The tolls I have to pay on the PA, OH, and IN turnpikes cost me more than the gas. I average around 60 miles/gallon overall, which is also not like a Lexus, but in a good way. This car isn't going to turn any heads, but it exemplifies the advantage of plug-in hybrids. If your local driving is truly local (< 30 miles round trip per day) but you occasionally go on the road, an all-electric vehicle doesn't cut it unless you don't mind waiting 20 minutes for a partial charge-up. An all-gasoline vehicle also doesn't cut it because of poor mileage and spewing carbon into the air. Plug-in hybrids rule, or will once people figure it out.