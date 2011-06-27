Used 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Best SUV I ever had
This is my 3rd LC and so far this is the best and most powerful of the three.its fun to drive and my wife approves it to be the best of the LC I have own. I had an 05, 06 . It is well built and solid. I will go on a long trip anytime with this vehicle.
The Beast
I just returned from a trip and drove 75-80mph 90% of the time and got 19.74 MPG! I was over 20 mpg for a while. I didn't believe the electronic readout that showed 19.4 when I stopped for fuel as the low fuel light had come on, I used 19 gals of fuel and still had 6 gals left and put 380 miles on it and I could've gone nearly 500 miles on a tank - WOW. Around town I get around 14-15 MPG. But it weighs nearly 3 tons. This thing is solid and the vehicle I'd want to be in an accident in. I'd feel sorry for the other guy.
Nice SUV
Stable on road and off with plenty of power and braking. Would like to see front console cup holder lighting for night time driving and overhead spotlight buttons lit also. I am getting 17.2 mpg city/hwy combined using premium. exterior sheet metal seems to be a little thin. I started to notice a clunk from the rear when starting from a dead stop and also when coming to a stop. I went to my Toyota dealer and found out a (TSB) Technical Service Bulletin was issued on this problem. The fix was to replace the drive shaft under drivetrain warranty at no cost. After replacement of shaft i have had no further problem. Overall the new Land Cruiser is solid and performs well!
Literally Rock Solid
I now understand the reviewers that describe this SUV as being carved out of a single slab of granite. You have to drive one to experience it. Every handle, button, lever feels precise, solid, and overengineered to perfection. The powertrain makes this land crusher incredibly fun to drive. The vehicle just oozes quality and has all the latest electronic gizmos to boot. It's not for everyone but if you can appreciate quality over quality and your know what this vehicle is made to do then you cannot go wrong with the TLC.
No personality
This vehicle is not what we were hoping for. No personality, no character, very poor instrumentation design, exterior styling that is non-existent. It is a carbon copy of a Highlander, and you can buy two of those for one of these. Wait for the next redesign.
