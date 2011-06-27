  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Celica ST Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Fiesta Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
