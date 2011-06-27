Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews
A good car stuffed up by engineers
When I studied engineering 30 years ago, one of the first things we were taught was to make frequently serviced components easily accessible. Obviously the engineers at Suzuki did not go to the same university !, try changing the cigarette lighter fuse, you have to dismantle the facia or be a contortionist, try to replace the oil filter, almost impossible to undo and retighten without special tools ! Love the car but hate working on it, also a problem with the paint on the hood, measles !!! Suzuki maintain that they are stone chips despite no similar spots on the guards etc. Suzuki aftersales service SUCKS.
Wonderful little car
With 150 hp on tap as opposed to its rivals (Nissan Versa Note, 108hp, Honda Fit, 117hp and Mazda 2, 100 hp), this little buggy will get up and scoot! And it has a six, count 'em SIX speed manual transmission! I was looking for a car with a manual to use as a commuter, and was able to buy this 2010 (in 2016) with 71K on it for $2700! I was pretty happy, let me tell you. It has been a blast to drive, even though in central Illinois the roads are pretty straight and flat. The clutch take-up is p-e-r-f-e-c-t and the shifter is smooth and creamy - the nicest and easiest manual I think I've ever driven. I think the Italian design is attractive/cute and this thing zips in and out of traffic lanes and parking spots with ease. I have yet to reach it's handling limits, but will tell you they're very high. This is like a reliable version of the Mini (which has pathetic reliability and costs much, much more). The only things with which I take issue on the car are the sun visors that don't tilt forward enough and block my view (and let sunlight in on the sides) and poor AM radio reception. That, and parts being a little tougher to find since Suzuki (cars) left the country. Still plenty of parts available if you search hard enough, though - and oil filters, air filters, plugs etc are pretty standard sizes so super easy to find. Oh, and insurance is a bit high - higher than my wife's '14 Honda CR-V, for some reason. MPG has been good for me - about 31 mixed 60/40 hwy/city. Plenty of front seat room - I'm 6' tall and 230 lbs and don't feel the least bit crowded - plenty of fore/aft and up/down adjustment. Rear seat room does look tight on legroom, though - so it's probably best for short trips for adults or for mini-me's. After doing my research, the only problem areas on these seem to be an errant airbag light (covered under recall), and the A/C compressor clutch. Most genuine Suzuki's are bulletproof (not the Suzuki-named Daewoo models like Verona, Forenza, etc. though). Anyway, this is my commuter and I'm getting to work with a big grin on my face (not that I'm happy to be at work) and looking forward to my next drive - it's seriously THAT fun.
Overall a nice, fun, 4WD SUV
My father and I co-own this car, bought new, to handle the treacherous roads of Pittsburgh in the winter. It handles very sporty, good tire grip, great in turns. Mileage was a dismal 16 MPG in Pa., but since moving to Florida, now getting 27.6 MPG, but all level driving. Feels roomy up front, tight in rear, and more cargo room than a sedan, but not as good as it could be (fold flat rear seat needed!). Peppy around town and on highway, CVT does a good job. Interior is rather bland and radio quality is poor. But my biggest gripe is regarding the front "A" pillars... causes DANGEROUS blind spots. Poor design on that, and must lean forward and back to see around them. Seats are hard too.
Suzuki is for normal people
The Suzuki SX4 Sport is for the ordinary person who wants a car that is priced right. The car looks good and drives well. The cvt is a plus. I have just driven 100 miles without any problems. The car runs a ruff and you will notice this at idle. With the sports wheels you will feel the road bumps. The car does not leak when I drove it through the car wash. Do I recommend it? Yes! The price is the point of sale for this car. So go for it, the car is peppy and a good starter and commuter car. Some sports car enthusiasts will also like this car. 3-16-10 -Oasis
Superb Suzuki aka Fiat
The car has been simple to own, the maintenance schedule is easy with the timing chain instead of belt ( as seen on more expensive cars), the oil changes every 7500 miles, with a special we got free a maintenance package. Suspension is better than any other comparably priced compact sedan, even better than one I drove costing almost 10k more. It feels heavier really secure at all speeds, corners well. Overall the 150 hp engine is enough with manual 6 speed (I test drove automatic and it was also adequate), but not as much fun. The car gets attention, people always like the styling. For a small car there's a lot of head and leg room even in back, overall it was the best choice
