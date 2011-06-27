  1. Home
Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick JX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Gross weight3530 lbs.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.4 in.
