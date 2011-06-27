Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews
Great I still have it Works good
Reliable, fun to drive Drove from Texas to Nicaragua in 2006 with 110,000 miles no problem Drove from El Paso TX to Mazatlan Sinaloa in 2009 cero problems with 149,000 miles
Great car for the price
For the price this is a great little SUV. Just don't expect a volvo ride and solidness. I've had it four years. Had 2 recalls done - no problems except occasionally the air bag light comes on dimly during drives. Dealer couldn't find problem. Overall you get a lot more car for your money.
Solid, reliable, high performing vehicle
I'm the type of person that looks for high quality at a good price and I keep my "things" as long as they work and take care of them.I've driven this car for almost 200,000 miles and am the second owner since 7,000 miles in 2002. It has been the most reliable vehicle that I've ever known. As my friends go through car #2 and car #3, I'm still driving this sweet SUV around since 2nd year of college and it rides as though it has 50-70k. Engine starting to make a little noise, AC doesn't work anymore but hey, it has 200k miles. I can definitely see it lasting at least another 60k before any major issues so long as I continue to change the oil every 3k and stay on top of it. Very good investment.
Good Little Truck
I brought this little suv brand new 10 yrs ago. Its been really good for the most part. Only problems are a/c condenser and the steering rack needed replaced (after driving on nyc roads for 10 yrs, I don't blame the car). Also, the body panels had to be glued back on twice (Suzuki covered). I still own it but due to my kids getting bigger and needing a pick-up for yard work, its getting traded in soon (I'll miss it).
Corporation Lemon
I love my vehicle NOW! (after a new motor and many other trips to the dealership.) Dealership couldn't find the problem when the CHECK ENGINE light began coming on at 20K miles. In a year's time, I had possession of the SUV only about 3 months. The rest of the time was spent in the shop. NO KIDDING! District and regional even was sent to work on it. To no avail. Corporation then decided to replace vehicle as a lemon; didn't happen. Then buy back vehicle, didn't happen. Then give me money for trade, didn't happen. Then finally told me "tough luck."
