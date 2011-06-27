  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Forenza
  4. Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Forenza
5(22%)4(30%)3(18%)2(20%)1(10%)
3.4
40 reviews
Write a review
See all Forenzas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,599 - $2,776
Used Forenza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great for a Student/ or someone on a budget even

Cherron White, 11/19/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used at 90k miles, the only problems I had the first year was one of the headlights (easily fixed not a big issue), year two the car is now at 137k miles, I have only had to do the regular with this car occasional oil changes, one alignment (due to me), new tires ( because as I said I bought it used and the tires were pretty through). The most expensive issue I've had with this car was the alternator, which is not really expensive compared to other issues that could have arisen. As far as comfort this car is extremely roomy for someone who not too tall or too overweight, it's not made to be a family car in my opinion( for a big family at least...get an SUV or mini van if that's what you're looking for) However, I can comfortably fit five people in my car with enough space for everyone. The trunk space is perfect, and the interior space is as well granted I don't have a back seat full of car seats. When it comes to the sound system, I have the original still in mine because it sounds just fine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car if you know how to take care of one!

Danny, 11/29/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Always great! Bought in 08, 130,000 miles. Great on gas. Regular maintnence. Cheap parts!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Love my Suzuki!!!

Johana, 03/17/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
20 of 23 people found this review helpful

Bought my 08 Suzuki Forename in 2011 at 40k miles and love it!! Has been very reliable vehicle for me and my family the past 5 years now! As long as you keep regular maintenance like changing oil every 3,000 miles and so forth the car is worth it!! Has never left us stranded great little car and great on gas!! Still running strong at 112k miles!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great on gas.. Horrible on everything else

Krystal E, 02/06/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
21 of 26 people found this review helpful

I've had this car 2 years, bought at 60k miles. My engine has always stayed on. Transmission continuously slips. Door handle paint chips. Speakers blown out. And for some reason, it won't go out of park as of today. I've had nothing but headache out of this car and if you Google it, its just a common trouble car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

DO NOT BUY THIS CAR WHATEVER YOU DO!

mckinnley, 01/25/2012
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for a little less than 2 years now, bought it in 2010 with about 35k on the engine. I have gotten regular oil changes by a friend at his home of mine who used to own a shop for years. I have taken good care of the motor just blew out of nowhere. I got to school one morning and it just started knocking and now I have to spend 4k on a new engine! It is still under warranty but they want reciepts for oil changes when I got mine done for free. So basically im screwed even though the car was taken care of. Many other problems. headlights burned out, transmission slipping, windows not powering right, AC this summer(I fixed), bateries run out quick..... Just dont buy it!!!!!!!!!

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Forenzas for sale

Related Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles