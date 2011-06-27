Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza Consumer Reviews

Great for a Student/ or someone on a budget even Cherron White , 11/19/2015 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought this car used at 90k miles, the only problems I had the first year was one of the headlights (easily fixed not a big issue), year two the car is now at 137k miles, I have only had to do the regular with this car occasional oil changes, one alignment (due to me), new tires ( because as I said I bought it used and the tires were pretty through). The most expensive issue I've had with this car was the alternator, which is not really expensive compared to other issues that could have arisen. As far as comfort this car is extremely roomy for someone who not too tall or too overweight, it's not made to be a family car in my opinion( for a big family at least...get an SUV or mini van if that's what you're looking for) However, I can comfortably fit five people in my car with enough space for everyone. The trunk space is perfect, and the interior space is as well granted I don't have a back seat full of car seats. When it comes to the sound system, I have the original still in mine because it sounds just fine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car if you know how to take care of one! Danny , 11/29/2015 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Always great! Bought in 08, 130,000 miles. Great on gas. Regular maintnence. Cheap parts!!

Love my Suzuki!!! Johana , 03/17/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought my 08 Suzuki Forename in 2011 at 40k miles and love it!! Has been very reliable vehicle for me and my family the past 5 years now! As long as you keep regular maintenance like changing oil every 3,000 miles and so forth the car is worth it!! Has never left us stranded great little car and great on gas!! Still running strong at 112k miles!

Great on gas.. Horrible on everything else Krystal E , 02/06/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 26 people found this review helpful I've had this car 2 years, bought at 60k miles. My engine has always stayed on. Transmission continuously slips. Door handle paint chips. Speakers blown out. And for some reason, it won't go out of park as of today. I've had nothing but headache out of this car and if you Google it, its just a common trouble car.