Used 2010 Scion xD Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.7/366.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower128 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length154.7 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Currant Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P195/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
