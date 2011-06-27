  1. Home
Used 1994 Saturn S-Series SC1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Length173.2 in.
Curb weight2290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Blue Black
  • Aquamarine
  • Blue Green
  • Gold
  • Medium Red
  • Plum
