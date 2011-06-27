Used 2004 Saturn ION Red Line Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51 in.
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length185 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Nickel
  • Black Onyx
  • Electric Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P215/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
