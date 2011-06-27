Used 2007 Saturn Aura Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Go test drive this car
We absolutely love this car. The drive and comfort level is top notch. Quiet, sleek, stylish, and quick to boot. Gas mileage is superb. The only real complaint is on the rear interior design. Very difficult to see out of, especially when backing up. Extreme caution is recommended. Past that, there is a little cubby hole door, just left of the driver, that already won't close when opened. Just hoping that's not going to be the norm with the interior convenience features. Would absolutely recommend this car. Saturn truly did a great job on performance, ride and comfort.
Saturn Aura XR
The car is incredibly quick considering it weighs in at 3700 pounds. Handling is superb as is braking. Transmission shifts so smoothly (perhaps the computer is smarter than old technology) and the ride is incredibly quiet, probably due to the sheet metal and the construction of the windshield. Interior is finished so very well although the rough plastic might leave something to be desires. The trunk is huge and the back seat folds down for extra space. The ride is firm, perhaps firmer than many would expect given the car's size and weight. The radio is great and the satellite stations really enhance the selection and the sound. A beautiful car with so many standard features included.
