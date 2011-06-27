Used 1997 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews

270K and still going craymorr2003 , 10/29/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful It's been the hardest thing to let go simply because it continues to run and won't stop. The engine still has all it's pep, it's still fun to drive, got enough pep it not having a turbo, it's great on gas and if it wasn't for most of the perks failing -6 CD changer, auto locks stopped working in winter, antenna lost in a car wash and a few electronic gremlins- I would never look at another car. I bought it for 4,000K cash with 106K miles on it, and I must have known it was going to be worth it because I had to have it and I got more than my money's worth out of i. I always put premium in it, always changed the oil after 3K and send to a SAAB Dealer once a year for tests and recommendations Report Abuse

Wasn't Looking For A Saab, But It's Good Car For The Money rootehound , 04/07/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this when, after 15 years and 235,000 miles, after my beloved E36 BMW died. Having not had a car payment since 1999 - and not wanting one - I bought this from its second owner. It had 106,000 miles on it when I bought it. I was expecting it to be a slow car but, while no rocket, the car has enough power to be safe and mildly entertaining. Interior is comfortable, but not as well laid out or as well built as my BMW was. Gas mileage is in the 23 MPG range. It has a nice factory stereo system, but the old school 6 disc changer in the trunk is a bit of a pain. So far, other than a few minor issues (dash light bulbs, etc.) it has been reliable. Shifter is rubbery compared to the BMW. Report Abuse

1997 Saab 899SE Turbo Best Convertible former , 05/05/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I live in the north east, and I don't drive this in the winters due to salt / rust issues. (My friends drive their similar vintage Saabs in the winter report good handling and decent salt resistance.) I plan to keep this for a long time, and I hate the losing proposition of rust on such a fine car. Only one issue so far (direct ignition module), but it didn't leave me stranded, and the repair has lasted. Report Abuse

I LOVE THESE CARS!! AND SO SHOULD YOU! sidhu_saab , 05/17/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Ive had the privaledge of owning many high end luxury cars. WOW! I am so impressed with the drive of the saab, the incredible roomyness & sporty handling. Best of all I am impressed with the fuel economy. I love the solid feel of the car in comparison to the lightweight tin out there these days.Recently purchased a 97 900s 4cyl auto, after giving back my 09 Acura MDX. Fortunately I am experiencing a Saab before its full bastardization by GM. I would definaltely recommend this car.No mechanical issues yet and my Saab mechanic does not forsee any. Do not be swayed by the horror stories on such sites. Experience this magnificent car for yourself! Report Abuse