Used 1993 Saab 900 Commemorative Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base99.1 in.
Length184.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2770 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Carrera White
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus White
