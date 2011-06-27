  1. Home
Used 2003 Saab 9-3 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track56.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Merlot Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Green Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Dolphin Grey
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Charcoal Grey
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
P205/50R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
