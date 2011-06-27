Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews
Rolls Royce Ghost - Worlds BEST Luxury Car!!!!
Duane, 03/09/2017
4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
If you want ultimate luxury you can drive, then look no further. Rolls Royce Ghost is in a class of its own! The fit and finish is like nothing you have ever seen. The driving experience is amazing. You will not want to get out. Drive one and you will see. Driving it is like floating on a magic carpet.
