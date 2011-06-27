Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews

Duane , 03/09/2017 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

If you want ultimate luxury you can drive, then look no further. Rolls Royce Ghost is in a class of its own! The fit and finish is like nothing you have ever seen. The driving experience is amazing. You will not want to get out. Drive one and you will see. Driving it is like floating on a magic carpet.