Used 2003 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
There is no better
The car is the closest to perfection there is out there. The Boxster will outhandle anything out there now. Road and Track did a slalom run in which it blasted the Enzo's (the Ferrari guy costing $700K) record. True it does not have an overabundance of hp's but once you pounce on the accelarator you get usable power with unmatch driving dymamics. With a top speed of close to 170 mph I think it is fast enough.
Tiptronic S
I first bought a boxster 1997 2.5L and was absolutely sad about the performance however sold it and got my Boxster S 2003 3.2L, reliable car yes however been finding some difficulties with the transmission (solenoid, Valve Body etc.), i also feel that the car needed a slight increase in the power.
Think Again!
My dream to own a Porsche. After 2 years & less than 57,000 miles, the engine self-destructed due to a design flaw - a GM alternator bearing used on the intermediate shaft failed and completely trashed the engine. Of course, Porsche lawyers admitted no fault on court documents when they settled, but somehow agreed to pay about 25% of owners' expenses totaling millions. I fell outside the terms of the settlement, so it's tough luck and $0. The repair will cost at least $7K, up to $12K with used parts. This flaw affects 911's also. Because this is a possible outcome, I will never buy another Porsche. Buy a Honda! Upadate 7/16: I wonder what a lawyer would be able to do with this. Everybody at Porsche had an excuse why I couldn't possibly be considered for any compensation. Live & learn. Get a legally binding powertrain warranty or run the risk of near-total loss. Once fooled, shame on you. Twice fooled, shame on me!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Xlnt sports convertible
Great choice for sports car convertible; very pricey new (keep options list down !) but worth the xtra money in the long run. More comfortable and useful size than it looks. Bought mine new and have used it as daily driver/only car for a number of years. Out of warranty repairs expenses can be high, but maintenance is just once a year for low mileage cars. Hard to give this car up, makes for a great 2nd car keeper once its past its prime.
Easy to drive quickly
We have seven cars, including a Honda S2000, Jaguar XJ8, and the American muscle classic 96 Impala SS. The Boxster is amazingly balanced, and really easy to drive quickly -- with the tiptronic, it's my wife's favorite drive now, and she goes "top down" on all suitable days. I like the Jag for traveling, and enjoy the motorcycle like qualities of the S2000, but have to marvel at Porsche's little roadster!
