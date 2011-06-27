Used 1993 Porsche 968 Consumer Reviews

968 , 06/05/2004

The porsche 968 represents one of the last of the front engined water cooled Porsches. This car has unique styling (only 12000 were built world wide) My 12 year old car is often confused with that new Porsche. The 3 liter 4 cylinder power plant puts out some serious power, but the ability to garnish more is limited. Whether a daily driver or a garage queen the 968 is an awesome car to drive.