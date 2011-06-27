  1. Home
Used 1993 Porsche 968 Consumer Reviews

Classic Porsche

968, 06/05/2004
The porsche 968 represents one of the last of the front engined water cooled Porsches. This car has unique styling (only 12000 were built world wide) My 12 year old car is often confused with that new Porsche. The 3 liter 4 cylinder power plant puts out some serious power, but the ability to garnish more is limited. Whether a daily driver or a garage queen the 968 is an awesome car to drive.

'93 with 53,000 as of 4-06

drb, 05/07/2006
This car has been very reliable and good fun. I have had no big suprises. My top is now manual. I had a Promax chip installed. That really helps the low end torque, it helped the top end too! Mustang 5.0's don't like it! The Porsche club is great. My dealer service has been fine. I've had it for three years and don't plan to sell it anytime soon.

