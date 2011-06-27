  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Vibe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,785
See Vibe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,785
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Torque118 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,785
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,785
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,785
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,785
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Front track59.8 in.
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2980 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height63 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Exterior Colors
  • Satellite
  • Frosty
  • Neptune
  • Shadow
  • Abyss
  • Salsa
  • Envy
  • Lava
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Slate
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,785
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,785
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,785
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Vibe Inventory

Related Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles