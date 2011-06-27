Vehicle overview

When GM was casting about for a small economy car a few years back, it tapped its Korean subsidiary Daewoo, which was already making a little runabout called the Kalos. After a quick badge job, the Chevy Aveo was born, and it's been a fixture in the bow-tie fleet ever since. Apparently, GM was pleased with this rebadging effort, because it's done it all over again with the 2009 Pontiac G3. In other words, the G3 is an Aveo5 hatchback by another name -- and at a higher price.

Though far removed from Pontiac's "We Are Driving Excitement" days of old, the G3 does give the division a foothold in the increasingly popular subcompact segment. A low price and good fuel economy are prerequisites here, and the G3 technically has these bases covered with a sticker that starts under $15,000 and overall fuel economy rated as high as 30 mpg. However, the G3's $14,335 base price frankly isn't low enough for what you get. Like its cheaper Aveo5 sibling, the G3 fails to distinguish itself in any area, yet this pallid Pontiac costs almost as much as the vastly superior Honda Fit. The G3 is equipped with some basic convenience items and comes standard with GM's exclusive OnStar system, but its cabin is notably chintzier than the less-expensive Nissan Versa's. Three-door hatches like the Hyundai Accent and Toyota Yaris and are at once easier on the wallet and more pleasant to drive. The G3's combined 30 mpg (28 mpg with the automatic) isn't bad, but nor is it particularly impressive for such a diminutive car -- both the Yaris and Fit provide better gas mileage.

In years past, the Aveo has been a respectable sales success for Chevy, but choices for subcompacts have only gotten better. The same goes for the 2009 Pontiac G3, and it's not an ideal choice for this segment. You could even go with a base Aveo5 and save a couple grand, though of course you'll lose some standard equipment in the process, including side airbags. Overall, we recommend looking past the G3 to more enjoyable rivals like the Fit or Accent.