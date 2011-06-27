  1. Home
2009 Pontiac G3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Decent fuel economy, strong powertrain warranty.
  • Meager power, paltry luggage capacity behind rear seats, questionable value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The subcompact 2009 Pontiac G3 is just as forgettable as its Chevrolet Aveo5 twin -- and pricier to boot. There are better choices in this segment.

Vehicle overview

When GM was casting about for a small economy car a few years back, it tapped its Korean subsidiary Daewoo, which was already making a little runabout called the Kalos. After a quick badge job, the Chevy Aveo was born, and it's been a fixture in the bow-tie fleet ever since. Apparently, GM was pleased with this rebadging effort, because it's done it all over again with the 2009 Pontiac G3. In other words, the G3 is an Aveo5 hatchback by another name -- and at a higher price.

Though far removed from Pontiac's "We Are Driving Excitement" days of old, the G3 does give the division a foothold in the increasingly popular subcompact segment. A low price and good fuel economy are prerequisites here, and the G3 technically has these bases covered with a sticker that starts under $15,000 and overall fuel economy rated as high as 30 mpg. However, the G3's $14,335 base price frankly isn't low enough for what you get. Like its cheaper Aveo5 sibling, the G3 fails to distinguish itself in any area, yet this pallid Pontiac costs almost as much as the vastly superior Honda Fit. The G3 is equipped with some basic convenience items and comes standard with GM's exclusive OnStar system, but its cabin is notably chintzier than the less-expensive Nissan Versa's. Three-door hatches like the Hyundai Accent and Toyota Yaris and are at once easier on the wallet and more pleasant to drive. The G3's combined 30 mpg (28 mpg with the automatic) isn't bad, but nor is it particularly impressive for such a diminutive car -- both the Yaris and Fit provide better gas mileage.

In years past, the Aveo has been a respectable sales success for Chevy, but choices for subcompacts have only gotten better. The same goes for the 2009 Pontiac G3, and it's not an ideal choice for this segment. You could even go with a base Aveo5 and save a couple grand, though of course you'll lose some standard equipment in the process, including side airbags. Overall, we recommend looking past the G3 to more enjoyable rivals like the Fit or Accent.

2009 Pontiac G3 models

The 2009 Pontiac G3 is a five-door subcompact hatchback available in a single trim level. Standard G3 equipment includes 14-inch steel wheels, foglamps, a rear spoiler, a tilt steering column, manual accessories, cloth seating, air-conditioning, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary input jack. The Preferred package adds power accessories, heated outside mirrors and keyless entry; the Cruisin' package tacks on cruise control, satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls; and the Sport package provides 15-inch aluminum wheels and a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel. Stand-alone options include a sunroof and leatherette upholstery.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Pontiac G3 is a new five-door subcompact hatchback competing in the U.S. market.

Performance & mpg

All Pontiac G3s are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 106 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. This engine is backed by a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. The former's EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 27 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined, while the automatic drops to 25/34/28 mpg.

Safety

Front-seat side impact airbags and OnStar communications are standard features on all G3s. Antilock brakes are an extra-cost option, and side curtain airbags -- a feature increasingly common in other subcompacts -- are not available. In government crash tests, the G3 received a perfect five stars for frontal impacts and four stars for side impact protection. On the other hand, the independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety deemed the similar '09 Chevrolet Aveo "Acceptable" (the second-highest ranking out of four) in frontal offset crash testing and "Marginal" (second-lowest) for side impacts.

Driving

While the Pontiac G3 doesn't provide much in the way of vehicular entertainment, it's a respectable ride for knocking out errands or engaging the daily commute. The steering is responsive enough, and the ride is acceptable by subcompact standards. Unlike other cars in this class, we prefer the optional automatic transmission to the manual gearbox. Though the five-speed is rated as slightly more economical around town, its ratios are overly wide, and it's not especially pleasant to operate.

Interior

The interior of the five-passenger 2009 Pontiac G3 sports decent-quality materials adorned with metallic-look accents and several storage areas for small items. Climate controls are straightforward, though the stereo employs an array of buttons instead of more user-friendly knobs. Though the G3 offers a convenient 42 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, that's nothing to write home about -- and the 7.1 cubic feet available behind the rear seats won't hold more than a few bags of groceries.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Pontiac G3.

5(48%)
4(26%)
3(15%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Green Machine, not a gas guzzlin SUV
Janko,08/24/2009
I'm giving this car a 10 across the board. I'm doing this with the mindset of my expectations of a compact economy car. It met my expectations 100%. I'm 6'6" tall and cannot believe how comfortable the seats are. I love this car and it's exactly as I expected. For the people who rate the performance anything less than a 10, go buy a Corvette. I had a Honda and am soooo happy I sold it to buy the G3. No complaints, very happy!!!
Awesome little car!
Sil Rom,08/17/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I've had it since August 2009. It only had 14 miles, when I got it. It now has a little over 52K and its has never been at the dealer except for oil changes and two alignments! It's due for a tune up this month... It still runs great! About 270 to 300 miles per tank of gas! Best car I've ever had, and I will keep it for as long as I can! 🚗❤️
Cheap unreliable car
chente1,04/21/2013
My wife got this car new on a emergency.( Cheap and need it a car right away). Since she got it, it had problems with the electrical system. She took it to the dealer several times but they always give her excuses not to fix it, even thoug it was under guarranty. Car have 80000 miles and already need it a new tranny and radiator, which GM didn't want it to fix, even thoug it was under warranty, 100,000 miles power train.($5500.00 repair) at this point, the A/C is acting up, even thoug we took it to the dealer before the end of warranty, but they didn't want to fix it. So now we have a car with bad sensors ( four total at $150.00 a piece) plus airbag and tire sensors all acting up. Thanks GM!
Well...it's a cheap car
axle2152,04/12/2012
I bought my G3 in August of 2009. I currently have 71,100 miles. I have not had any mechanical problems, however I have 2 camshaft position sensors go bad. This causes the car to sputter and lose power and causes a lot of jerking which is bad for the transmission. The ride is a little rough, about what you would expect in a sub-compact. Power is a joke, 12 seconds to 60 MPH, and fuel economy could be better, and other cars in it's class (from the same year model) get better gas mileage and still have better performance. On-Star never worked from the start and the dealership gave me the run around about fixing it, so it never was, not that I would subscribe to a nonsense service anyway.
See all 27 reviews of the 2009 Pontiac G3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Pontiac G3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2009 Pontiac G3

Used 2009 Pontiac G3 Overview

The Used 2009 Pontiac G3 is offered in the following submodels: G3 Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

