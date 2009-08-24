Used 2009 Pontiac G3 for Sale Near Me

Grand Subaru - Bensenville / Illinois

Recent Arrival! 2009 Pontiac G3 Urban Gray Metallic Charcoal, 15' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Rear Passenger Lockout, Preferred Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Package.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL2TD66E49B683929

Stock: 20958XA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-22-2020