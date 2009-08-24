Used 2009 Pontiac G3 for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2009 Pontiac G3 in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G3

    76,994 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,955

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G3 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G3

    113,533 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G3 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G3

    88,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,954

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G3 searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G3
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac G3

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G3

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.127 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Green Machine, not a gas guzzlin SUV
Janko,08/24/2009
I'm giving this car a 10 across the board. I'm doing this with the mindset of my expectations of a compact economy car. It met my expectations 100%. I'm 6'6" tall and cannot believe how comfortable the seats are. I love this car and it's exactly as I expected. For the people who rate the performance anything less than a 10, go buy a Corvette. I had a Honda and am soooo happy I sold it to buy the G3. No complaints, very happy!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
G3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Pontiac G3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings