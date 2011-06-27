Used 2009 Pontiac G3 Consumer Reviews

Green Machine, not a gas guzzlin SUV Janko , 08/24/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I'm giving this car a 10 across the board. I'm doing this with the mindset of my expectations of a compact economy car. It met my expectations 100%. I'm 6'6" tall and cannot believe how comfortable the seats are. I love this car and it's exactly as I expected. For the people who rate the performance anything less than a 10, go buy a Corvette. I had a Honda and am soooo happy I sold it to buy the G3. No complaints, very happy!!! Report Abuse

Awesome little car! Sil Rom , 08/17/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I've had it since August 2009. It only had 14 miles, when I got it. It now has a little over 52K and its has never been at the dealer except for oil changes and two alignments! It's due for a tune up this month... It still runs great! About 270 to 300 miles per tank of gas! Best car I've ever had, and I will keep it for as long as I can! 🚗❤️ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cheap unreliable car chente1 , 04/21/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My wife got this car new on a emergency.( Cheap and need it a car right away). Since she got it, it had problems with the electrical system. She took it to the dealer several times but they always give her excuses not to fix it, even thoug it was under guarranty. Car have 80000 miles and already need it a new tranny and radiator, which GM didn't want it to fix, even thoug it was under warranty, 100,000 miles power train.($5500.00 repair) at this point, the A/C is acting up, even thoug we took it to the dealer before the end of warranty, but they didn't want to fix it. So now we have a car with bad sensors ( four total at $150.00 a piece) plus airbag and tire sensors all acting up. Thanks GM!

Well...it's a cheap car axle2152 , 04/12/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my G3 in August of 2009. I currently have 71,100 miles. I have not had any mechanical problems, however I have 2 camshaft position sensors go bad. This causes the car to sputter and lose power and causes a lot of jerking which is bad for the transmission. The ride is a little rough, about what you would expect in a sub-compact. Power is a joke, 12 seconds to 60 MPH, and fuel economy could be better, and other cars in it's class (from the same year model) get better gas mileage and still have better performance. On-Star never worked from the start and the dealership gave me the run around about fixing it, so it never was, not that I would subscribe to a nonsense service anyway.