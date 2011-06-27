Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

Love it! firebirdemt , 09/04/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful In 2007, I was looking for a camaro as I had had a 1973, 1978, and 1989 in the past and loved them. Then I saw the red T/A sitting at a buick dealer. A 1999 with only 34,000 miles on it. T-tops, leather power seats with power lumbar support, auto-trans, 10 speaker cd stereo, I was in heaven! I love that when you tromp on it, it plants you back in the seat and the tires chirp in the first 3 gears even when you leave the trans in Drive. She is beautiful. As for repairs, I have had to replace one head light motor, one power window motor, two modules, and for some reason, multiple turn signal bulbs. I try to keep the milage down, but I love to drive it so it now has 65,000 miles. I adore my t/a. Report Abuse

It's a hand grenade! OLDMANBOB , 08/30/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful It was fun to drive but it's a rattle trap piece of junk. What hasn't been replaced or fixed? You name it. The rear end bearings have been done twice and third gear just disappeared. Doors sag, locks jam, wiper motor went, have replaced all rotors the fronts twice, calipers replaced, cat is rattling, sway bar links replaced, as it gets older everything is loosening up exponentially (spelling on that one?). the motor is starting to knock a bit in cold weather (sounds like a rod) and I use Synthetic Oil only. Looks nice and goes fast but wasn't made for the long haul. If your looking at one over 100K run RUN!

1999 3.8L V6 automatic abcizdaman , 06/07/2011 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I just recently went on a road trip from the Hi-Desert, CA to both Phoenix and Prescott, AZ. The care handles very nicely and is fun to drive. The only thing is it made my back sore after driving 300 miles. It's not really a car built for comfort, especially for a tall person like me who's pushing 6'3". It has awesome styling and pretty good acceleration for a V6. It gets alot of head turns, especially at night with its stylish headlights. Without any additions it tops out at 118 to 119mph. I'm sure with a supercharger and/or turbo it would max out around 130 to 150mph. I'm just guessing though. It comes standard with a crappy stereo system that has alot of issues. I changed it out

TRANSAM A CAR TO BE PROUD OF firebatbird , 07/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my car from new in 1999 and what a great car it is, i had it shipped over to where i live in england and love it to bits. I cant understand why GM stopped production of such a beutiful looking car, and boy does it go it is very fast and the LS1 is one hell of an engine.