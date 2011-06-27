  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 6000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight2843 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
