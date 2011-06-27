  1. Home
Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181820
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3711 lbs.3711 lbs.3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.2 cu.ft.22.2 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colorsno
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
